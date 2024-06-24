Explosion destroys house and leaves man seriously injured

A man has been rescued following a house explosion in Willington, County Durham. Picture: County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been rescued but left seriously injured following a house explosion in County Durham.

Firefighters were called at 1.28am after a call reporting an explosion at a residential property on Coronation Terrace in Willington near Crook.

Firefighters assisted in the rescue of then man, who was attended to at the scene by police officers and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), before being taken to hospital in Newcastle.

Some residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated as a precaution.

Nobody else has been reported to be injured.

An investigation will take place into the incident in due course.

Images from the scene show the second floor of the house destroyed with brick and timber scattered in the street.

Emergency services descended on scene following the explosion in the early hours.

County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service said: "Our crews will remain in the area today alongside colleagues from Durham Constabulary, Durham County Council and Northern Gas Networks to assess the site and ensure it is structurally safe.

"We know this will be concerning for local residents and if you live in the area please listen to the advice and instruction of the emergency services.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) are currently on site. James Knox, Business Operations Lead for NGN said: “Our engineers are on site at the request of the emergency services, and are supporting them with their investigations.”

