Households banned from mixing in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull from Tuesday

11 September 2020, 14:18 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 14:36

New restrictions have been brought into effect in Birmingham and surrounding areas
New restrictions have been brought into effect in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Over a million people living in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull will be banned from meeting people outside of their household from Tuesday, in the UK's latest local lockdown.

The announcement from West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, was widely expected, after the latest seven-day rate for Birmingham showed 78.2 cases per 100,000.

The Mayor said he had been permitted to escalate the region “to an area of national intervention”, with the agreement of Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"The ban will take effect from Tuesday 15th September, but residents are advised to avoid household mixing before then as it has been identified as one of the drivers of transmission”, he said.

The city of 1.4 million people is now third in a national table of high infection rates, behind Bolton and Sunderland, despite only recording 30 cases per 100,000 in the last week of August.

According to Dr Justin Varney, the city's director of public health, the huge increase in September is believed to be "linked primarily to private household gatherings" happening at the end of August and during the bank holiday weekend.

Flouting of social distancing and contact tracing rules in pubs, bars and restaurants has also been highlighted as a reason, while an increase in testing likely turned up more positive results.

Mayor Andy Street said earlier this week that new restrictions were "very, very likely" as he warned younger people to "take responsibility".

His comments were in relation to recent data showing the biggest growth in cases being mostly among under-40 age groups.

Earlier on Friday, West Midlands police urged people to “take responsibility” with coronavirus restrictions and said there would be a "targeted" response once they establish where the infection risk lies within communities.

