Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick praises LBC for exposing cladding crisis

2 October 2020, 08:57

Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick today told LBC that it will be a "long road" before all dangerous cladding is removed from people's homes.

Hailing LBC for highlighting the issue which has left thousands of people stuck living in "worthless" properties, Mr Jenrick said he and his team are "working intensively to try to bring further resolution to this" crisis.

However he could not confirm it would be fixed even by the end of this parliament.

In the letter leaseholders wrote to Mr Jenrick on Monday they demanded that all dangerous cladding be removed from their homes by June 2022.

But today, the Housing Secretary poured cold water on those hopes, saying: "This will be long a road I'm afraid."

Mr Jenrick said LBC had done "a fantastic job of raising this issue."

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at breakfast, Mr Jenrick highlighted the issue of banks unnecessarily demanding external wall survey (EWS1) forms for most buildings, and refusing to offer mortgages without one.

"On the mortgage market, I'm talking to all the banks to get them to take a risk based approach.

"Lenders are not lending without the EWS1 form and there aren’t enough individuals out there able and with insurance to do the forms.

"This is becoming ubiquitous, so we want the lenders to take a more sensible risk based approach."

The declaration from the Housing Secretary indicates he is trying to persuade the housing sector to sort the situation out themselves.

Mr Jenrick confirmed that he will meet with cladding campaigners, as they requested, to discuss their demands before the end of October.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump on TV in Seoul

Shock, sympathy and schadenfreude follows Trump’s Covid-19 bombshell
Donald Trump

Trump and coronavirus: What happens next?

Marine One helicopter

Timeline: Trump’s schedule in the week Covid-19 hit home

Donald and Melania Trump

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump waves using his right hand

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus
Trump adviser Hope Hicks tucks her hair behind her left ear

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The London marathon will look different this year

London Marathon 2020: What are the Covid-19 guidelines and how will the virtual race work?
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures
Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns
The publican hit out at the 10pm hospitality curfew

Brewdog boss brands 10pm pub curfew 'absolutely bonkers'

Mayor of Middlesbrough hammers Government over new local lockdown rules

'What happened was forced on us without warning' - Mayor of Middlesbrough on restrictions
Will Halloween be CANCELLED? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

Will Halloween be cancelled? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London