Woman 'in water near hovercraft port' taken to hospital in life-threatening condition

24 April 2021, 22:48

The woman was found near the hovercraft port in Southsea
The woman was found near the hovercraft port in Southsea, and Hovertravel said its Solent Flyer hovercraft was alerted. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A woman has been rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being rescued from the sea near a hovercraft port.

An incident took place near the Hovertravel slipway at Clarence Pier in Southsea, Hampshire, at about 5.30pm on Saturday, the Coastguard said.

Hovertravel ferries passengers to and from the Isle of Wight. A spokesman said: "We can confirm that Solent Flyer was not involved with the incident involving a body in the water but the crew were alerted.

"As Solent Flyer landed at Southsea this afternoon, the ground team alerted the pilot about a body in the water, as per Hovertravel's normal safety procedure.

"The pilot landed safely and the service is operating as normal.

"The person has subsequently been recovered by the emergency services and the police are dealing with the matter."

The woman in her 40s was taken from the water by the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Portsmouth
The woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Portsmouth. Picture: PA

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: "HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls about an incident near the hovercraft slipway in Southsea, Portsmouth.

"Portsmouth coastguard rescue team, Gosport independent lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent were sent, in addition to MoD Police vessels from Portsmouth Harbour and the South Central Ambulance Service.

"A woman was pulled from the water and passed into the care of the ambulance service.

"The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and Hampshire Constabulary have been informed."

A South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) spokesman said: "The incident in Old Portsmouth earlier was in relation to a woman in her 40s who was found unresponsive in the water by the Coastguard and recovered to Camber Dock lifeboat jetty where they were met by our team comprising two ambulance crews, a paramedic team leader and an emergency doctor.

"After initial treatment the patient was then taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where she was handed over to colleagues in the emergency department in a life-threatening condition."

Latest News

See more Latest News

New photos show the scale and personal moments of the vaccine effort

New photos show the huge scale of UK's 'heroic' vaccine effort
Football bodies are boycotting social media over online hate

'Simply unacceptable': English football to boycott social media over racist hate
Breaking News

Hyde Park: Eight police officers injured as they disperse crowds amid lockdown protest
France Policewoman Stabbed

Four held amid probe into deadly French police station attack
The lavish overhaul of the flat - overseen by Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds - has reportedly cost up to £200,000

Labour calls for 'full investigation' into Boris Johnson's Downing Street refurb
The incident happened at the junction of the A49 and Moreton Road in Herefordshire

Ambulance crew member dies on 999 call after object hits vehicle's windscreen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic

Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic
David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments

David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments
Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns
Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as cronyism row intensifies

Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as 'cronyism' row intensifies
James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
Nick felt the need for LBC to get involved

'I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this' - Nick Ferrari helps caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London