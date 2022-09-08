In pictures: How Britain remembered the Queen Mother, Prince Philip and other senior Royals

8 September 2022, 18:56 | Updated: 8 September 2022, 19:00

LBC looks back at Royal funerals throughout the years
LBC looks back at Royal funerals throughout the years. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The nation is mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. LBC takes a look back at how other senior royals have been remembered and thanked after their passing.

Queen Mother

The Queen Mother, pictured here in 1983, died in 2002
The Queen Mother, pictured here in 1983, died in 2002. Picture: Alamy

The Queen Mother – known before the death of her husband as Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon - died at the age of 101 on March 30 2002.

After her passing, huge crowds watched her coffin procession as it made its way from St James's Palace to Westminster Hall. There she lay in state for four days, so mourners could visit her and pay their respects. On her coffin was her crown on a purple velvet cushion, draped with her personal flag.

The Queen Mother lay in state for four days
The Queen Mother lay in state for four days. Picture: Alamy
The Queen Mother was incredibly popular among the British people
The Queen Mother was incredibly popular among the British people. Picture: Alamy

On the day of her funeral, April 9 2002, her coffin was taken on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey. The service consisted of hymns and a performance of The Last Post. It concluded with the congregation singing the National Anthem, but not before the Abbey's tenor bell chimed 101 times – one for each year of the Queen Mother's life.

Among those to attend the funeral were Prince Harry and Prince William, aged 17 and 19 respectively
Among those to attend the funeral were Prince Harry and Prince William, aged 17 and 19 respectively. Picture: Alamy
Big Ben tolled 101 times
Big Ben tolled 101 times. Picture: Alamy

Afterwards she was buried in St George's Chapel alongside her late husband George VI and daughter Princess Margaret, who died just weeks earlier.

The funeral procession passes through the Horse Guards Parade on its way to Westminster Abbey
The funeral procession passes through the Horse Guards Parade on its way to Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy
The Queen at the funeral of her mother
The Queen at the funeral of her mother. Picture: Alamy

Prince Philip

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for more than 70 years
The Queen and Prince Philip were married for more than 70 years. Picture: Alamy

Queen Elizabeth's late husband passed away on April 9 2021 at the age of 99.

Like the Queen Mother, his funeral on April 17 was a Ceremonial Royal Funeral – State Funerals are reserved for monarchs.

Members of the Royal family had to remain socially-distanced at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
Members of the Royal family had to remain socially-distanced at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral had to be in line with Covid regulations at the time. Members of the Royal Family including the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge remained socially-distanced as they followed the funeral procession from the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel. There was a national minute of silence before the service began.

Prince Philip's coffin was carried on a purpose-built Land Rover Defender draped with his personal standard
Prince Philip's coffin was carried on a purpose-built Land Rover Defender draped with his personal standard. Picture: Alamy

A four-person choir sang music chosen by Prince Philip himself, away from the congregation, who did not join in. The coffin was then lowered into the Royal Vault.

Floral tributes were laid for the Duke in Sandringham on the day of the funeral
Floral tributes were laid for the Duke in Sandringham on the day of the funeral. Picture: Alamy

King George VI

King George VI with his daughter, Queen Elizabeth
King George VI with his daughter, Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's father died on February 6 1952 at the age of 56. After he died he lay in state in Westminster Hall, where more than 300,000 mourners visited to pay their respects.

King George VI lay in state until the funeral
King George VI lay in state until the funeral. Picture: Alamy
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and the King George VI's mother, Queen Mary, watch his coffin being placed in Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and the King George VI's mother, Queen Mary, watch his coffin being placed in Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

On the day of the funeral, February 15, the mile-long cortège moved through central London to the 56 tolls of Bin Ben, arriving for the service at St George’s Chapel.

The funeral cortege of King George VI moves from Horse Guards Parade into the Mall
The funeral cortege of King George VI moves from Horse Guards Parade into the Mall. Picture: Alamy

Amongst the tributes sent for the King was a wreath of white lilacs and carnations in the shape of the George Cross, with an inscription signed by Winston Churchill. Purple text at the centre read: "For Gallantry."

The funeral procession in Windsor
The funeral procession in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret was the Queen's sister
Princess Margaret was the Queen's sister. Picture: Alamy

Princess Margaret was the Queen's younger, and only, sister. She died at the age of 71, on February 9 2002 – just seven weeks before her mother.

Her funeral took place on February 15 after an eight-day period of Royal Mourning, where the Princess remained in The Queen's Chapel in London for friends and family to privately pay their respects. The service was held in St George's Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth, flanked by Princess Margaret's son Viscount Linley and the Duke of Edinburgh, wipes her eyes at her younger sister's funeral
Queen Elizabeth, flanked by Princess Margaret's son Viscount Linley and the Duke of Edinburgh, wipes her eyes at her younger sister's funeral. Picture: Alamy
Princess Margaret's coffin was moved from London to Windsor for her funeral
Princess Margaret's coffin was moved from London to Windsor for her funeral. Picture: Alamy
Two military knights guard Princess Margaret's coffin ahead of her funeral
Two military knights guard Princess Margaret's coffin ahead of her funeral. Picture: Alamy

Afterwards the Countess of Snowdon was cremated, and her casket laid to rest in the Royal Vault back at St George's Chapel.

Queen Margaret's funeral took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor
Queen Margaret's funeral took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

On April 19, a memorial for the Princess was held at Westminster Abbey. Prayers were said and music by Tchaikovsky and Bach was performed by musicians whom the Princess personally requested.

