In pictures: How Britain remembered the Queen Mother, Prince Philip and other senior Royals
8 September 2022, 18:56 | Updated: 8 September 2022, 19:00
The nation is mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. LBC takes a look back at how other senior royals have been remembered and thanked after their passing.
Queen Mother
The Queen Mother – known before the death of her husband as Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon - died at the age of 101 on March 30 2002.
After her passing, huge crowds watched her coffin procession as it made its way from St James's Palace to Westminster Hall. There she lay in state for four days, so mourners could visit her and pay their respects. On her coffin was her crown on a purple velvet cushion, draped with her personal flag.
On the day of her funeral, April 9 2002, her coffin was taken on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey. The service consisted of hymns and a performance of The Last Post. It concluded with the congregation singing the National Anthem, but not before the Abbey's tenor bell chimed 101 times – one for each year of the Queen Mother's life.
Afterwards she was buried in St George's Chapel alongside her late husband George VI and daughter Princess Margaret, who died just weeks earlier.
Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth's late husband passed away on April 9 2021 at the age of 99.
Like the Queen Mother, his funeral on April 17 was a Ceremonial Royal Funeral – State Funerals are reserved for monarchs.
The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral had to be in line with Covid regulations at the time. Members of the Royal Family including the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge remained socially-distanced as they followed the funeral procession from the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel. There was a national minute of silence before the service began.
A four-person choir sang music chosen by Prince Philip himself, away from the congregation, who did not join in. The coffin was then lowered into the Royal Vault.
King George VI
The Queen's father died on February 6 1952 at the age of 56. After he died he lay in state in Westminster Hall, where more than 300,000 mourners visited to pay their respects.
On the day of the funeral, February 15, the mile-long cortège moved through central London to the 56 tolls of Bin Ben, arriving for the service at St George’s Chapel.
Amongst the tributes sent for the King was a wreath of white lilacs and carnations in the shape of the George Cross, with an inscription signed by Winston Churchill. Purple text at the centre read: "For Gallantry."
Princess Margaret
Princess Margaret was the Queen's younger, and only, sister. She died at the age of 71, on February 9 2002 – just seven weeks before her mother.
Her funeral took place on February 15 after an eight-day period of Royal Mourning, where the Princess remained in The Queen's Chapel in London for friends and family to privately pay their respects. The service was held in St George's Chapel.
Afterwards the Countess of Snowdon was cremated, and her casket laid to rest in the Royal Vault back at St George's Chapel.
On April 19, a memorial for the Princess was held at Westminster Abbey. Prayers were said and music by Tchaikovsky and Bach was performed by musicians whom the Princess personally requested.