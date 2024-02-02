'How come I'm a suspect?': Brianna Ghey's killer sobs as police body cam shows moment she's arrested

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe seen being arrested and interviewed over murder of Brianna Ghey

By Jasmine Moody

Released police dashcam footage shows both Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe being arrested, with the girl asking: "How come I'm a suspect?"

In the video, Jenkinson can be seen being handcuffed by police, asking officers why she is a supect.

Since her arrest on Feburary 12 last year, up until now, Jenkinson had denied murdering Brianna Ghey.

Now, Jenkinson, 16, has admitted for the first time stabbing the trans teenager herself.

Anxious and vulnerable Brianna was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.

The killers were seen running from there through a field, then dumped Brianna's phone and acted normally in the hope of avoiding capture - and part of a plan that was found written down by the girl after she was arrested.

Police found notes. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Polce found notes detailing Jenkinson's murder plan. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, told Manchester Crown Court the 16-year-old had been seen by a psychiatrist after she was convicted of murder last December and made "admissions".

Jenkinson "snatched the knife from Eddie's hand and stabbed Brianna repeatedly.". Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Ms Heer said: "She said effectively, she said that at the time of the killing she had in fact administered stab wounds herself.

"She had snatched the knife from Eddie's hand and stabbed Brianna repeatedly.

"She said Eddie had thrown Brianna to the floor and stabbed her three or four times then he panicked and said he did not want to kill her, so she carried on and stabbed her a number of times.

"When asked how many, she answered, 'A lot.' She was satisfied and excited by what she was doing."

When Eddie Ratcliffe was being arrested, on the same day as Jenkinson, he told police "I can explain everything".

"I can explain everything", Ratcliffe told police. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Ms Heer said Jenkinson claimed Eddie Ratcliffe did not like Brianna because she is trans but her motivation was "quite different."

Ms Heer continued: "Her motivation for doing so was anticipating Brianna was going to leave her and wanted to kill her so she would always be with her."

Jenkinson said she also intended to take a part of Brianna's body, "as a token, part of her flesh".

She also admitted an earlier incident when Brianna became ill came about in an attempt by her to poison her victim with pills.

Ms Heer said, in a further account of events to a probation officer, Jenkinson had said she and Ratcliffe deliberately lured Brianna to the park.

Ms Heer continued: "On this occasion she said it was she who first inflicted stab wounds then passed it to Eddie who forced the victim to the floor, stabbing her about three times, at that point she took the knife and delivered the majority of stab wounds."

In court, Brianna's family read statements.

Jenkinson said she also intended to take a part of Brianna's body, "as a token, part of her flesh". Picture: Alamy/Family handout

Brianna's stepfather Wesley Powell said: "Brianna had a large online following but in reality she was lonely, vulnerable and in need of a close friend.

"Both Eddie and Scarlett knew this and preyed upon her vulnerabilities, acting as two predators stalking their prey."

After the victim personal statements were read to the court, Mrs Justice Yip said: "They were very moving statements. I can feel the emotion in the courtroom."