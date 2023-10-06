How man, 36, who allegedly plotted to kidnap Holly Willoughby was snared

6 October 2023, 07:25

A 36-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby
A 36-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

An alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby was uncovered when sinister messages were found on a man’s mobile phone.

A man, 36, has been arrested in Essex - after police allegedly found a series of ‘sinister messages’ threatening to cause ‘serious harm’ to the star.

A source told The Sun: “Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy.”

One neighbour told the paper: “I saw him being led out of his flat in handcuffs last night at about nine o’clock.”

This Morning bosses have been alerted to developments by police and Holly was informed shortly before she went on air.

She then pulled out of the show at the last minute, with Alison Hammond called in as her replacement.

Holly is under police guard at her London home.

She is understood to be “shocked and distraught” at the developments.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October.

“He is currently in custody.

“Enquiries continue.”

