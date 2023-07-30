How to see the August supermoons as stargazers set for two sightings in same month

Stargazers can catch two supermoons. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Stargazers will be able to "catch two supermoons" in August - when the moon appears incredibly bright at night.

Clouds permitting, the phenomenon will form on August 1 and again on August 31.

It occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to the earth, at full moon.

"The term 'supermoon' originates from a concept in astrology, but now has been adopted by some astronomers. One strict definition of a supermoon is that if the Moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance at the moment of full moon, it is considered a supermoon," the Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) said.

"During a supermoon, the Moon appears up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter compared with when the Moon is furthest away."

When are the supermoons in August?

The first supermoon will occur on August 1 and the second on August 31.

Supermoons occur when the moon is full and closer to Earth. Picture: Alamy

How can I see the supermoons?

It won't be hard to spot in the night sky.

The moon will be noticeably brighter and the only obstacle will be weather on the day.

If it is out in clear sky, it'll be hard to miss it.

"So long as there's not too much cloud, the full Moon will be an unmistakable white orb in the sky," RMG said.

"This is a good opportunity to use a small telescope or a pair of binoculars to see the Moon's detailed surface, or even try taking a few interesting moon photos.

"However, you can see the Moon perfectly well with just your eyes. Seeing moonrise just after sunset or moonset just before sunrise will be an impressive sight as it will appear enormous compared to the surrounding landscape.

Two supermoons will occur in August. Picture: Alamy

"This is due to an optical illusion. During moonrise, the Moon looks bigger than it is because our brain doesn't understand that the sky is a dome. It falsely projects things near the horizon to appear larger than they actually are."

Do supermoons have any effect on Earth?

The moon's gravitational force affects oceans on the Earth.

Its pull is slightly stronger as a supermoon because it is closer - but the effect is barely noticeable.

Tides will change by a matter of inches.