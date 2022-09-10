Date of Queen’s funeral confirmed as September 19 as full details of lying-in-state are released

10 September 2022, 17:03 | Updated: 10 September 2022, 17:50

The Queen's coffin will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh before being flown to London.
The Queen's coffin will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh before being flown to London. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen's coffin will be transported by road from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London.

Her Majesty will then lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

A full state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.

Full details of the arrangements:

The Queen's coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle.

Her Majesty's coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the coffin.

Her Majesty's coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

Read more: King Charles III delivers emotional tribute to 'darling mama' as he renews her promise of 'lifelong service'

On Tuesday afternoon, the Queen's coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, arriving at RAF Northolt later that evening.

The coffin will be accompanied on the journey by The Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

The Queen's coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral on Monday September 19.

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

During the lying-in-state, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen.

Read more: MPs, former staff and well-wishers share their heartwarming anecdotes of the Queen

On the morning of Monday September 19, the lying-in-state will end and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.

Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

Scottish officials earlier announced details of public viewings as the coffin is moved from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.

Read more: King Charles approves bank holiday for Queen's funeral in one of his first acts as monarch

There will be opportunities for the public to view the Royal Hearse and pay their respects at civic events as it passes through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday.

The cortege will then follow the A93 and enter Aberdeen at around 11am, following North Deeside Road and then travelling through Cults.

It will proceed along Great Western Road, Holburn Street and Great Southern Road passing Duthie Park.

Members of the public have been invited to pay their respects at the ceremony at Great Southern Road by Duthie Park or on a footpath along the route.

The cortege will then follow the A90 to Dundee, arriving at the boundary around 2pm, before proceeding west on the Kingsway to the Swallow roundabout.

Public viewing areas will be set up along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway, where there are numerous safe standing areas along both sides of the road.

Barack Obama, front right, plays basketball with former NBA basketball player Bruce Bowen, front left, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington in 2012

Barack Obama tells Harvard team basketball taught him ‘it wasn’t just about me’

