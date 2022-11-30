Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
HSBC to close 114 branches across UK - is yours on the list?
30 November 2022, 11:36 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 13:14
HSBC has said it will close 114 branches across the as the number of customers using them has fallen significantly since the pandemic.
The closures will take place in the UK from April next year. It has not been announced which branches will be closed.
The bank said it is investing tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its remaining branch network, which will total 327 after the new wave of closures.
The decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.
On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK's managing director of UK distribution, said: "People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.
"The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we've invested heavily in our 'post-closure' strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking."
The full list of branches
HSBC has said it is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year. Here is a list of all sites due for closure and when they will shut.
- Blandford Forum - April 18
- Bexhill-on-Sea - April 18
- Abergavenny - April 18
- Cromer - April 18
- St Ives - April 18
- St Austell - April 18
- Bristol Downend - April 25
- Leominster - April 25
- Market Bosworth - April 25
- Alton - April 25
- Shaftesbury - April 25
- Wilmslow - May 2
- Whitley Bay - May 2
- Coleraine - May 2
- Bideford - May 2
- Gainsborough - May 2
- Launceston - May 2
- Arnold - May 9
- Didcot - May 9
- Brecon - May 9
- Minehead - May 9
- Dover - May 9
- Stamford - May 16
- Whitby - May 16
- Halesowen - May 16
- Stroud - May 16
- Brighouse - May 16
- Bridport - May 23
- Hove - May 23
- Fakenham - May 23
- Sudbury - May 23
- Liskeard - May 23
- Bristol Filton - May 30
- Dundee - May 30
- Waltham Cross - May 30
- Hinckley Road, Leicester - May 30
- Market Harborough - May 30
- Stourport-on-Severn - May 30
- Stirling - June 6
- Pocklington - June 6
- Chepstow - June 6
- Knutsford - June 6
- Frome - June 6
- Portadown - June 6
- Penarth - June 13
- Ilkley - June 13
- South Shields - June 13
- Skipton - June 13
- Honiton - June 13
- Sleaford - June 13
- Twickenham - June 20
- Ross-on-Wye - June 20
- Hertford - June 20
- Wells - June 20
- Bicester - June 20
- Oakham - June 20
- New Milton - June 27
- Lewes - June 27
- Pontypool - June 27
- Beccles - June 27
- St Neots - June 27
- Wadebridge - June 27
- Portishead - July 4
- Droitwich - July 4
- Leatherhead - July 4
- Palmers Green - July 4
- Coalville - July 4
- Park Gate - July 11
- Wetherby - July 11
- Port Talbot - July 11
- Kingswinford - July 11
- Long Eaton - July 11
- Horsforth - July 18
- Gosforth - July 18
- Harpenden - July 18
- Bognor Regis - July 18
- Marlow - July 18
- Bromborough - July 18
- Christchurch - July 25
- Seaford - July 25
- Blackwood - July 25
- Norwich Mile Cross - July 25
- Ripley - July 25
- Tonbridge - July 25
- Bristol Westbury on Trym - August 1
- Ormskirk - August 1
- Putney - August 1
- Ashton under Lyne - August 1
- Kenilworth - August 1
- Reigate - August 8
- North Finchley - August 8
- Cirencester - August 8
- Henley on Thames - August 8
- Denbigh - August 8
- Finchley Road, London - August 15
- Chippenham - August 15
- Bethnal Green - August 15
- Hornchurch - August 15
- Colwyn Bay - August 15
- Dorchester - August 22
- Morley - August 22
- Wymondham - August 22
- Ryde - August 22
- Windsor - August 22
- Cardiff Rhyd y Penau - August 29
- Leighton Buzzard - August 29
- Eastwood - August 29
- Oxted - date TBC
- Epworth - date TBC
- Holsworthy - date TBC
- Tenby - date TBC
- Hythe - date TBC
- Cowbridge - date TBC
- Settle - date TBC