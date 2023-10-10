Breaking News

Flights suspended at Luton Airport after huge fire tears through terminal car park

10 October 2023, 21:55 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 22:50

Emergency services are at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

All flights at Luton Airport have been suspended after a huge fire broke out in a terminal car park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The blaze has torn through the airport's terminal two car park.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2.

"Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time."

Video footage posted online shows a huge blaze on the top floor of the car park.

The East of England Ambulance Service has attended the blaze. No casualties have been reported.

Read More: Palestine supporters set off fireworks outside Israeli embassy, as British Jews hold vigil for victims of Hamas attack

Read More: Hamas fires rockets on Israel city of Ashkelon after warning residents to leave or die

Bedfordshire fire service has said 80 per cent of the car park's third floor has been affected.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

