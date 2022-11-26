Huge fire breaks out near Fifa World Cup fan zone village

Fire in Qatar near the World Cup villages. Picture: Alamy/The Butcher on Twitter

By Fran Way

A huge fire has broken out near the World Cup city of Lusail in Qatar with smoke rising into the sky next to the country's fan villages.

Fire seen near lusail qatar pic.twitter.com/QYXStTBT6E — The Butcher 🔰 (@daddyyjuul) November 26, 2022

Huge Fire 🔥 near the Lusail area north of Doha, Qatar. Direction where the main stadium is located.

Firetruck on the way. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/BULGQ0LxIj — Jose Pablo Arnau (@ArnauSport) November 26, 2022

Officials said the blaze broke out in a building under construction in the Qetaifan Island.

Authorities said the Civil Defense controlled the fire, which as in three warehouses, and there were no reported injuries.

The Civil Defense controls a fire in three warehouses in Umm Al-Amd area without casualties. #MOIQatar — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) November 26, 2022

Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing over tents in the World Cup fan zone into the sky.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.