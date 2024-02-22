Huge fire rips through two apartment blocks in Valencia leaving residents trapped on their balconies

Two residential buildings are on fire in Valencia. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A huge blaze has torn two apartment blocks in Valencia in Spain, injuring at least seven people.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the fire in eastern Spanish city where flames could be seen bursting from the windows of a 14-storey apartment block where it started.

Terrified residents could be seen trapped on their balconies waited to be rescued by the authorities.

me parece vergonzoso que los políticos cobren más que estos héroes que acaban de salvar la vida de dos personas en Valencia pic.twitter.com/yR3iK5b9Pz — Lluís (@llujipe) February 22, 2024

A huge fire has engulfed an apartment block in Valencia, Spain. Picture: Getty

It began at around 5.30pm in one apartment block, before spreading to the adjacent building, according to the state news agency Efe.

The original apartment block has been 'reduced to a skeleton', according to Spanish media, though firefighters have managed to rescue some residents.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted on X saying he was "shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia" adding that he had offered the city "all the help that is necessary".

At least seven people have been injured. Picture: Getty

Two buildings were engulfed by the flames. Picture: Getty

"I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene," Mr Sanchez said.