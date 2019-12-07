Hugh Grant joins Liberal Democrats campaigning to unseat Dominic Raab

The pair visited doorsteps in Walton on Thames, Surrey. Picture: PA

Actor Hugh Grant has joined the Liberal Democrat campaign trail in a bid to help unseat Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The Love Actually star went door to door with campaigners in Walton on Thames with candidate Monica Harding, urging residents to vote tactically to unseat incumbent Mr Raab.

The Brexiteer has a majority of 23,298 in the Esher and Walton constituency, which voted to remain in the 2016 referendum.

Mr Grant, an advocate of tactical voting to prevent a Conservative majority at the election, told a small rally on Saturday that it was not a "normal general election".

He added: "We are not in a normal general election here, we are on the edge of a proper abyss in British history.

"This is very very frightening, the [Conservative] party has been captured by an extreme right-wing coup."

The Notting Hill actor urged people to vote tactically to ensure the Conservatives did not win the election.

He told residents that a Tory victory would lead to the "catastrophe" of a no-deal Brexit.

Stopping at one home for a cup of tea and speaking to neighbours, Grant urged one woman who said she had always voted Labour not to vote with her heart.

He added: "We have the voting system we have, right now we can't change it.

Hugh Grant campaigned with the Liberal Democrats in a bid to help unseat Dominic Raab. Picture: PA

"That means if you vote with your heart your vote is gone, Dominic Raab gets in and all the catastrophe that follows from that."

Grant has previously campaigned alongside Labour and independent candidates in other marginal seats.

The actor has previously revealed he would be voting for the Liberal Democrats in his own constituency because they are the nearest challengers to the Conservatives.