Police 'contact all families' of 35 people whose bodies were found in Hull funeral home

Police believe they have contacted "all families" of the 35 bodies found in a funeral parlour. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have contacted the families of 35 people whose bodies were found in a funeral home in Hull.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors has been under investigation after officers recovered the bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site on Hessle Road.

Detectives have been working "around the clock" since concerns were raised on March 8 "about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased at the funeral directors".

Over 1,500 calls have been made to Humberside Police by previous customers since the probe began, the force said.

Police previously arrested a man, 46, and a woman, 23, on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

The pair have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "Working in partnership with His Majesty’s Coroner, I can confirm that whilst formal identification procedures are ongoing, we do believe we have contacted all families of the 35 deceased.

"My specialist trained officers continue to support the families involved at this extremely difficult time whilst lengthy enquiries are ongoing.

"As a part of our wider investigation, we can confirm specialist experts and advisors from the National Crime Agency (NCA) are currently assisting Senior Investigating Officers with our investigation, including establishing if what has been respectfully recovered are in fact human ashes.

"A scene guard remains in place on Hessle Road in Hull; however, I can confirm specialist search teams concluded their searches at the business premises yesterday (Thursday 14 March).

"In the last seven days, we have received over 1500 calls from those who have used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Picture: Alamy

"I am aware that this has been a worrying time for our communities, and I want to thank them for their help and patience throughout the start of this investigation.

"This has truly been an awful incident and the families are understandably distraught and have many questions, and we are doing everything we possibly can to give them the answers they deserve.

"This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation, and we are continuing to work with the His Majesty’s Coroner, Hull City and East Riding Council."

ACC McLoughlin asked people not to speculate and to "show the utmost respect for bereaved families".

