Police 'contact all families' of 35 people whose bodies were found in Hull funeral home

15 March 2024, 20:42 | Updated: 15 March 2024, 20:48

Police believe they have contacted "all families" of the 35 bodies found in a funeral parlour.
Police believe they have contacted "all families" of the 35 bodies found in a funeral parlour. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have contacted the families of 35 people whose bodies were found in a funeral home in Hull.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors has been under investigation after officers recovered the bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site on Hessle Road.

Detectives have been working "around the clock" since concerns were raised on March 8 "about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased at the funeral directors".

Over 1,500 calls have been made to Humberside Police by previous customers since the probe began, the force said.

Police previously arrested a man, 46, and a woman, 23, on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

The pair have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Read more: Funeral home at centre of ‘truly horrific’ police probe was also investigated for fraud under previous owner

Read more: Families left ‘physically sick’ reveal torment as police probing funeral home scandal receive more than 1,000 calls

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors
Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "Working in partnership with His Majesty’s Coroner, I can confirm that whilst formal identification procedures are ongoing, we do believe we have contacted all families of the 35 deceased.

"My specialist trained officers continue to support the families involved at this extremely difficult time whilst lengthy enquiries are ongoing. 

"As a part of our wider investigation, we can confirm specialist experts and advisors from the National Crime Agency (NCA) are currently assisting Senior Investigating Officers with our investigation, including establishing if what has been respectfully recovered are in fact human ashes.

"A scene guard remains in place on Hessle Road in Hull; however, I can confirm specialist search teams concluded their searches at the business premises yesterday (Thursday 14 March).

"In the last seven days, we have received over 1500 calls from those who have used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors
Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Picture: Alamy

"I am aware that this has been a worrying time for our communities, and I want to thank them for their help and patience throughout the start of this investigation.

"This has truly been an awful incident and the families are understandably distraught and have many questions, and we are doing everything we possibly can to give them the answers they deserve.

"This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation, and we are continuing to work with the His Majesty’s Coroner, Hull City and East Riding Council."

ACC McLoughlin asked people not to speculate and to "show the utmost respect for bereaved families".

He added: "This has truly been an awful incident and the families are understandably distraught and have many questions, and we are doing everything we possibly can to give them the answers they deserve.

"This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation, and we are continuing to work with the His Majesty's Coroner, Hull City and East Riding Council."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pet Alligator Seized

Authorities seize ailing alligator kept illegally in US swimming pool

Georgia Election Indictment

Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after judge’s ruling

Trump Hush Money

Judge delays Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial for 30 days

Breaking
Drivers have been warned of delays on the M25 as part of it is set to be closed this weekend

M25 'doomsday' arrives as residents face gridlock in first-ever daytime closure

Israel Palestinians

First ship to use new sea route delivers aid to Gaza, Israeli miliary says

Brazil Bolsonaro

Brazil military chiefs told police of Bolsonaro’s plan to reverse 2022 election

US Iran Russia

US and allies warn Iran against missile deal with Russia

Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Gaza

Joe Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel approves plans for attack on Rafah

FTX Bankman Fried

Prosecutors seek up to 50 years in jail for FTX founder in cryptocurrency fraud

A student leaves a voting booth at a polling station in Russia

Russians vote in election that holds little suspense after Putin crushed dissent

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis

Willis must step aside or remove special prosecutor in Trump case, judge says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungary’s Orban criticises EU as he urges people to help him ‘occupy Brussels’

Europe Farmers Climate

European Union sets out more environmental concessions for farmers

Drivers have been warned of delays on the M25 as part of it is set to be closed this weekend

'It's going to be horrific': M25 'doomsday warning' as residents brace for gridlock over weekend closure

Biden

Biden backs Schumer after senator calls for new elections in Israel

APTOPIX Germany Weimar Triangle

Germany, France and Poland pledge more weapons for Ukraine in show of unity

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migrants Europe

European charity ship rescues 135 migrants, including eight children, off Malta

Doctors have said long Covid is no different to any other post-viral syndrome

No such thing as long Covid, say doctors as new study finds lab leak ‘most likely’ cause of the global pandemic
James Heappey, Theresa May, Matt Hancock and Harriet Harman who are among the MPs standing down

The MPs who are standing down at the election: Full list of those quitting the Commons

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missiles kill at least 16 and wound dozens more in southern Ukraine

A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza

First ship to use new sea route approaches Gaza with vital aid

An angry local confronts Lee Anderson MP and Reform UK leader Richard Tice

Lee Anderson and Reform UK leader Richard Tice told to f*** off by angry local during tour of Ashfield
Heavy rain is set to sweep the UK

Exact date torrential rain to sweep the UK as weather maps show return of stormy conditions
Billie Piper has broken her silence on her ex-husband.

Billie Piper breaks silence on ex-husband Laurence Fox six years after their divorce

Czech Republic Zeman

Former Czech president Milos Zeman in stable condition after blood clot surgery

'Tip of the iceberg': Up to 100 Tory MPs 'to quit by election', insiders fear after Heappey stands down

'Tip of the iceberg': Up to 100 Tory MPs 'to quit by election', insiders fear after Heappey stands down

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show
The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.

'My wife is the arty one': William sings Kate's praises as he brushes off Mother's Day photo row on visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit