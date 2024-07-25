'Human organs' found inside container at park as police launch urgent probe

The container was found in Rosehill Park, Sutton. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after a container filled with suspected human organs was found in a south London park.

A member of the public found the suspicious container in Rosehill Park, Sutton, late yesterday afternoon.

An area of the park has been cordoned off while police investigate.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said: ‘Police were called at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 24 by a member of the public who reported finding a container in Rosehill Park, Sutton containing what was described as human or animal organs inside.

‘The container has been secured by police and the contents will be forensically examined.’