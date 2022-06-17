Breaking News

Human remains found in Amazon belong to missing British journalist, police confirm

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Police in Brazil have confirmed human remains found in the Amazon are those of missing British journalist Dom Phillips.

The identification was based on dental records, authorities said.

The second body, believed to be that of Mr Phillips' Brazilian companion Bruno Pereira, is still under forensic analysis.

It comes after a suspect confessed to fatally shooting the pair earlier in the week.

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, led officers to two bodies in the rainforest.

His brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, was also arrested in connection with the killings, but denies any involvement.

Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira vanished on June 5 when they were working on a story about protecting the rainforest.

They were last seen on their boat in a river near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Police searched the Amazon for the bodies. Picture: Getty

The area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Developments began moving on Wednesday when federal police officers took a suspect they did not identify at the time out on the river toward search parties looking for the missing men.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte, the city closest to the search zone, witnessed police taking the suspect, who was in a hood.

Mr Phillips' wife, Alessandra Sampaio, previously said "we can now bring them home and say goodbye".

