Hundreds evacuated after fire breaks out under Victoria line Tube

London Fire Brigade were sent to the blaze between Victoria and Green Park stations. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Around 500 people had to be evacuated from Green Park and London Victoria stations after a fire broke out underneath a Tube.

Victoria Station and Green Park are currently closed, and the Victoria line is part suspended between Brixton and Warren Street.

London Fire Brigade said the fire occurred in a battery compartment under a train at platform three heading northbound.

They were called at 11.40am and the fire was under control by 1.05pm.

Around 500 people had to be evacuated by staff, and no injuries were reported.

The rest of the Victoria line is experiencing severe delays as a result of the blaze.

A notice on the Transport for London (TfL) website reads: "Victoria Line: No service between Brixton and Warren Street and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a fire alert at Victoria.

"Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, London Overground, Southeastern, South Western Railway, Great Northern and Greater Anglia."

LBC has approached TfL for a comment.

Witnesses have taken to social media to share what they have seen.

"Green Park just got evacuated," tweeted one person.

"Smoke coming from Victoria line tunnels."