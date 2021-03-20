Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters descend on central London despite police warning

20 March 2021, 13:40 | Updated: 20 March 2021, 15:21

Thousands gathered for the anti-lockdown protest in central London
Thousands gathered for the anti-lockdown protest in central London. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters have descended on central London despite being urged not to by the Metropolitan Police.

Protesters including outspoken anti-lockdown activist actor Laurence Fox were seen walking through London's Hyde Park, with audible chants of "stand up, take our freedom back!" coming from the group.

Police were seen making multiple arrests but an exact figure on the number of people detained or arrested was not immediately available.

In a statement on Friday, the Met said: "The Met is aware of several groups intending on gathering in and around central London on Saturday, 20 March, for the purpose of protest, despite the country remaining in lockdown to protect the public from the spread of coronavirus.

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters have descended on central London
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters have descended on central London. Picture: LBC

"Current government legislation makes gatherings in groups of more than two people unlawful, unless exemptions apply.

The protesters have descended on central London one month after Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown for England.
The protesters have descended on central London one month after Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown for England. Picture: LBC

"Gathering for the purpose of a protest is not an exception under the Covid-19 regulations. The right to protest must be balanced against the rights of others and the protection of public health.

Actor Laurence Fox joined the anti-lockdown protest
Actor Laurence Fox joined the anti-lockdown protest. Picture: LBC

"In the interests of public health, the Met is telling people not to attend central London in order to gather to protest. By gathering in large numbers, there is a risk of spreading the virus that has claimed so many lives.

Current legislation makes gatherings in groups of more than two people unlawful, unless exemptions apply
Current legislation makes gatherings in groups of more than two people unlawful, unless exemptions apply. Picture: PA

"A significant policing operation will be in place throughout the day to engage with people who are in breach of the regulations. Those gathering will be encouraged to return home, if they do not, they face necessary and proportionate enforcement action. This could be a fixed penalty notice, or arrest."

The protesters have descended on central London one month after Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown restrictions for England.

The Metropolitan Police did urge people not to go ahead with the protest
The Metropolitan Police did urge people not to go ahead with the protest. Picture: PA

During the protest, the Met Police tweeted: "Met officers are engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home."

Meanwhile, the Government has been put under renewed pressure form MPs to ease Covid lockdown restrictions to allow protests to take place.

A letter has been signed by more than 60 MPs and peers, which warns that allowing the police to criminalise people for protesting is "is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters in Istanbul

Turkey pulls out of European treaty protecting women

Tokyo

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake felt in Japanese capital

A demonstration in Germany

Police clash with protesters in rally against coronavirus measures
The delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held without international fans.

International fans barred from Tokyo 2021 Olympics due to pandemic
Imran Khan

Pakistani PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

People gather in front of a ticket gate at a station as train services are suspended following the earthquake.

Tsunami warning issued as 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz powerful opposition civil liberties crackdown in Covid legislation

Maajid Nawaz's powerful opposition to civil liberties crackdown in Covid legislation
Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists

Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists
Covid-19 third wave 'inevitable' in the UK, warns epidemiologist

Covid-19 third wave 'inevitable' in the UK, warns epidemiologist
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend
The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London