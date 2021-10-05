Hundreds of healthy pigs culled due to abattoir worker shortage

5 October 2021

Hundreds of pigs have been culled on British farms
Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The culling of healthy pigs has begun on British farms, with at least 600 slaughtered due to a labour shortage in abattoirs.

Chief executive of the National Pig Association (NPA), Zoe Davies, warned many more could follow.

Farmers have said up to 120,000 pigs could be culled as the abattoir labour shortage has led to a backlog of animals ready for slaughter.

The backlog means farms are struggling to find space for the extra pigs - leaving them with no choice but to cull them in the face of overcrowding concerns.

Ms Davies said at least 600 pigs have already been culled by "a handful of farms", with others "on the edge".

"There is a huge difference in terms of where farms are at", she said.

"Some farms are on the edge."

Ms Davies said the cull was "hugely difficult" for the pig farmers, and some have even resorted to hiring outside help instead of asking their staff to do it.

"Some are having to use knackermen as they just can't bear having to do it or ask their staff to do it", she said.

She said pig farmers were "angry, upset, all the range of emotions that you can possibly imagine".

She added: "There is no light at the end of the tunnel."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted at the weekend "the great hecatomb of pigs... has not yet taken place".

He also told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: "I hate to break it to you but I am afraid our food processing industry does involve the killing of a lot of animals. I think your viewers need to understand that."

When it was pointed out to him the whole problem was that they could not be sold for food and they would have to be disposed of on the farms, he accused the presenter of "trying to obfuscate".

Ms Davies said farmers care about how their livestock are used.

"Farmers care about the animals they have been rearing", she said.

"These animals were going to feed the nation. It should not be allowed to happen."

She called on the Government to increase the number of worker visas for abattoirs, and to lower the English language requirement.

"At the moment it's the same level as doctors or vets", she said.

The Tory MP for Stroud has blamed activists like Insulate Britain for "catastrophising" the climate crisis

Children should become scientists instead of climate activists, says Tory MP
Tories will be focusing on law and order moving forward.

Senior Tories to prioritise law and order in wake of M25 protests and Everard murder
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp went down in a major outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram back online after suffering six-hour outage
Priti Patel will address the migrant crisis during her Tory conference speech.

'No reason' for asylum seekers to attempt Channel crossing, Priti Patel tells Tories
Five were arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted.

Five arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith 'hit on head with traffic cone'
Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit came very close to not happening

Jacob Rees-Mogg hails Jeremy Corbyn for 'helping save Brexit'
The officer was chasing down two people on a moped.

Met officer 'caused death of moped driver in high-speed chase through London'
The Culture Secretary said she regrets her vote.

'I voted against love': Nadine Dorries shares regret voting against gay marriage
The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester

Conservative Party suspends member who 'violently assaulted' woman at conference
Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

