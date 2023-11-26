More than 100,000 march against anti-Semitism in London with Boris in attendance and Tommy Robinson arrested

26 November 2023, 18:36 | Updated: 26 November 2023, 18:52

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through central London to demonstrate against anti-Semitism
Hundreds of thousands of people marched through central London to demonstrate against anti-Semitism. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

More than 100,000 people have marched through central London to demonstrate against anti-Semitism, with Boris Johnson, Vanessa Feltz and Rachel Riley in attendance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 90-minute march started at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London and was the biggest protest against anti-Semitism since 1936.

Speaking at the march, the former prime minister said: "It's very sad that this march has to take place at all. What we're all doing here is showing solidarity with Jewish people, and that is necessary."

He was joined by his wife Carrie and their young baby Baby Frank Alfred Odysseus.

Meanwhile, Jewish actress Maureen Lipman told the Mail: "It's been an amazing turnout. It's great to come and show support. We don't want to be here for why we are here, but we have to be here.

"As the Jewish community, we're in shock. There has been a terrible reckoning, it has frightened all of us."

Boris Johnson at today's march against anti-Semitism
Boris Johnson at today's march against anti-Semitism. Picture: Alamy
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out. Picture: Getty

Tommy Robinson was arrested after being warned against attending by the march's organisers.

The English Defence League founder was escorted away by more than a dozen police officers after arguing with them for around 10 minutes.

There had been fears that Mr Robinson could disrupt the protest - organised by charity Campaign Against Antisemitism - after he was previously seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police on Armistice Day.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man had been arrested close to the Royal Courts of Justice, from where the demonstration began on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the Met said: "We have been in frequent contact with the organisers of the march in recent days.

"They have been clear about their concerns that the man's attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants.

"The same view has been voiced by others.

"As a result, he was spoken to and warned on more than one occasion that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others.

"He was directed to leave the area but refused to do so."

Read more: Half of British Jews 'considering leaving the UK' amid 'staggering' rise in anti-Semitism

Read more: BBC staff 'barred from joining march against anti-Semitism' over impartiality rules

At the end of the protest, a second man was arrested for shouting anti-Semitic abuse.

The Met said at 6pm: The March Against Antisemitism has concluded.

"As the crowds left along Whitehall, a man was heard to make antisemitic comments. He was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

"In total, there were two arrests during today’s operation."

It came one day after pro-Palestinian crowds also gathered in the capital to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

A truce between Hamas and Israel is still holding, with the release of a third group of hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons coming late on Sunday.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat also joined celebrities including Tracy-Ann Oberman and Robert Rinder at the march.

Tracey-Ann Oberman (left) and Rachel Riley take part in a march against anti-Semitism
Tracey-Ann Oberman (left) and Rachel Riley take part in a march against anti-Semitism. Picture: Alamy

It comes after engagement manager for Campaign Against Antisemitism Binyomin Gilbert told LBC News a survey had found half of British Jews have considered leaving the UK amid a "staggering" rise in discrimination.

Nearly 70 per cent of Jews in the UK have also held back from showing visible signs of being Jewish, findings showed.

It follows a multi-pronged attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage.

There have since been weekly pro-Palestine rallies in London, in which Campaign Against Antisemitism says there have been "genocidal chants, Hamas-style headbands, antisemitic placards and calls for jihad".

"We have seen a 1300% increase in anti-Semitism," Mr Gilbert said.

"And this is staggering. And in fact I can release to you today the results of a survey of British Jews, which has shown us that 69%, nearly 70% of British Jews are saying that they are now less likely to show visible signs of their duties.

"It also shows us that half of British Jews have considered whether they need to leave the UK due to anti-Semitism."

He said "there's a lot of fear and concern" for British Jews at the moment.

Addressing the pro-Palestine marches through the capital, Mr Gilbert said: "What we've seen is large scale marches week after week.

"In fact, there were protests happening before Israel had retaliated in the streets of London.

"And we have seen in those marches, calls for intifada, we've seen support for organisations that want Jews dead."

He went on: "When we have racists turn up at our rallies, we pull them out.

"When we have people turn up in our rallies who want to try and manipulate and politicise anti-Semitism and cast one minority group against another, we have been unequivocal."

He said he is confident there will not be violence but "positive displays of the Jewish community and its allies standing up and saying this is what British values mean".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Social media users have shared their delight after spotting the "unbelievable" moment a "halo" could be seen around the moon

Brits share delight as 'halo' spotted around moon across UK

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees 17 more hostages under ceasefire deal

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar under fire for comments on release of Irish-Israeli girl held captive by Hamas

Terry Venables has died aged 80

'True football icon': Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne lead tributes to Terry Venables after football legend dies

Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone’s president imposes curfew after rebels attack army barracks

Avigail Idan has been released by Hamas

'What she endured was unthinkable': Biden reacts to release of first American hostage - as 17 more released by Hamas

Tommy Robinson has been arrested as thousands gather in London for a march against anti-Semitism

Tommy Robinson arrested as thousands gather in London for march against anti-Semitism

Girl reunited with uncle

Israel-Hamas ceasefire resumes after second release of prisoners and hostages

Central Park tanker

Suspected piracy as ‘unknown force’ seizes Israeli-linked tanker in Gulf of Aden

Leanne Flynn suffered serious neck injuries after rushing to protect the group.

Care worker who 'stepped in front of a knife' for children in Dublin attack named as family praise 'hero'

Shipwreck survivor on ambulance

Search for missing crewmen after cargo ship sinks in heavy seas off Lesbos

South Korea, Japan China foreign ministers

South Korea, Japan and China agree to resume co-operation after four years

Tributes have poured in for Venables

'RIP Boss': Alan Shearer, Gary Neville and Gary Lineker lead tributes to 'charming' football legend Terry Venables

Pope Francis gives blessing via TV

Pope Francis to attend Cop28 in Dubai despite lung inflammation

Former England manager Terry Venables has died

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80 after 'long illness'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Binyomin Gilbert, Engagement Manager at Campaign Against Antisemitism, talks to LBC News.

Half of British Jews 'considering leaving the UK' amid 'staggering' rise in anti-Semitism

Damaged building in Jenin

Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians as violence surges in West Bank

The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
Derek Chauvin

Family kept in dark over stabbing of George Floyd’s killer, lawyer says

South Korea Japan China

Japanese and Chinese ministers meet in bid to resolve seafood dispute

Emily Hand was reunited with her father

'Emily has come back to us': Heart-warming moment Irish-Israeli girl, 9, reunites with father after Hamas release
Israel Palestinians

Israel and Hamas complete second day of swaps as Gaza ceasefire holds

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military says 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals released in Gaza

Timothée Chalamet

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman says 'gentle masculinity' is 'much cooler and hotter than Andrew Tate'
Emily Hand has been released

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, 9, whose father feared her dead, among hostages released from Hamas captivity

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals
Meghan has said two members of the royal household asked questions about Archie's skin colour

Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', bombshell book reveals
Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit