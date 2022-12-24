Schools and care homes opening to keep families warm on Christmas Day

24 December 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 24 December 2022, 08:20

Rebecca Curtis headteacher of Ark Alvin Academy
Rebecca Curtis headteacher of Ark Alvin Academy. Picture: LBC

By Fraser Knight

Hundreds of ‘warm spaces’ across the country have opened their doors in recent months to offer warmth and food to people struggling with rising costs.

But during the festive period, LBC has found schools and care homes are set to be among the places that will extend the offer to open on Christmas Day itself, with a full turkey dinner being laid out by some.

In North London, Ark Elvin Academy started opening its canteen to the community a number of weeks ago as it noticed a need for the provision among families of pupils.

Its headteacher, Rebecca Curtis, said she thought it was a no-brainer to open at Christmas too.

“It feels like we are in a crisis that is just as acute as the pandemic was and yet it’s not necessarily getting the recognition that the pandemic did.

Temperatures plummeted in mid-December
Temperatures plummeted in mid-December. Picture: Getty

“We know that many of our families, who in the past have managed to get by, are really struggling now. We’ve had more applications to our hardship fund than we’ve ever had before; we’ve had more families contacting us to say they’re struggling.

“As we saw the level of need, we realised that Christmas would be an obvious day for us to open - it seems like such a shame to have the school empty on a day when so many families need a warm space.”

READ MORE:Essex steakhouse set on boat sinks 'like Titanic' as diners prepare for lunchtime reservations

READ MORE: 'Don't give your cold to granny this Christmas,' Brits warned, as NHS prepares for 'darkest winter to date'

Ms Curtis said that every week they’ve seen hundreds of people coming by to get warmth and a home-cooked meal since they started the initiative with the local food bank, Sufra.

With the help of pupils, volunteering in the kitchen, the school and Sufra provide a three course meal and takeaway leftovers for families in Brent, and say they plan to make more than 200 turkey dinners on Christmas Day.

Annum Hussein works at the charity, and as she showed us around the kitchen attached to Ark Elvin Academy’s canteen, she told us she’s concerned about how much people are struggling to make ends meet.

“I think it’s unreal that we’re in England - in London, one of the richest cities in the world - and people are relying on their children’s’ schools to open up for Christmas dinner.

“We know it’s expensive, the holidays come and we get a lot more families coming in struggling because obviously children don’t usually eat three meals at home - usually they’re at school for most of the day - and that’s when they come to us looking for help.”

In recent months, a growing number of public buildings like churches, libraries and community centres have joined the Warm Spaces initiative, offering people a place to go to get out of the cold, as many struggle to afford increasing energy bills.

LBC has found some care homes are now also joining the scheme and, like a handful of schools, are also extending the offer to Christmas Day.

Marilou Bree is the care manager at Alexandra Court Care Home in Leeds and told LBC: “I just thought our heating is on 24/7 anyway so it doesn't make sense to not use that initiative and to invite people in to use the warmth that we have.

“We’ve had a few people get in touch to ask us if they can come and sit with the residents for Christmas dinner, many of them are elderly themselves so they can maybe come and make some friends too.

“I want Alexandra Court to be a really important part of the community. It’s sad that we’ve gotten to this point - it is a difficult time, it’s just important that we do our bit.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Nursing Home Fire

22 killed in fire at illegal shelter in Russia

A winter storm is battering much of the US

At least 19 dead amid wild winter storm buffeting 200 million people in the US

Winter Weather Michigan

Wild winter storm brings Christmas travel mayhem in US

Nepal French Serial Killer

Killer dubbed The Serpent arrives in France after release from Nepalese prison

Pub-crawling Santas

Ho-ho-hold up: pub-crawling Santas freed by police after the tank they were driving gets stuck on a country lane

India Opposition Long March

Indian opposition takes ‘unity march’ against hate into capital

Widespread traffic disruption is expected on Christmas Eve

Millions of people braced for disruption getting home on Christmas Eve, amid traffic, strikes and bad weather

Just a third of Leave voters think Brexit was a good idea

Only a third of Leave voters now think Brexit was a success

Snow in North Dakota

Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US

Singer Tory Lanez returns to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his trial Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lanez is free on bail after being charged with felony assault for

Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting

A Palace source said Andrew's role is "officially over"

Prince Andrew 'thrown out' of Buckingham Palace by King Charles as Palace source vows 'He's on his own'

Biden

Joe and Jill Biden make Christmas visit to children in Washington DC hospital

Clarkson said Markle was "talking b******s"

The Sun apologises to Meghan Markle after Jeremy Clarkson said she should 'parade naked through streets'

Prince Charles has now recorded the Christmas speech

King Charles to pay tribute to beloved mother Queen Elizabeth in first Christmas message

Steve Barclay is health secretary

NHS hiring for £1 million in equality, diversity and inclusion positions amid frontline worker strikes

France Paris Shooting

Man, 69, suspected of killing three people at Kurdish centre in Paris

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congress Pelosi

US to provide more aid to Ukraine as spending package approved by lawmakers

The charity hitmakers flashed the number five with their trophy

LadBaby break The Beatles' record with fifth consecutive charity Christmas number one

The Radcliff Camera and facade of All Souls Collage, Oxford, viewed from the Carfax Tower in Autumn

Man charged over comments made during proclamation ceremony for the King in Oxford

Vince King has also been charged

Mother faces jail after her 'out of control' husky mauled her three-month-old daughter to death
The site began sinking at 11am today

Essex steakhouse set on boat sinks 'like Titanic' as diners prepare for lunchtime reservations
Heather Smedley died today

Tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful' mother-of-three who died after being hit by a police car chasing 'stolen vehicle' today
Paris shooting scene

Three dead, three injured in shooting at Kurdish cultural centre in Paris

Obit-Thom Bell

‘Sound of Philadelphia’ pioneer Thom Bell dies aged 79

George Cohen shakes hands with the Queen

George Cohen, one of the last remaining players from the 1966 World Cup winning team, has died aged 83
Romania Greece Bus Crash

One dead and 22 hurt after coach crashes into height limit barrier in Romania

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'
12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover
Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC
James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm
Scottish Bill

Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

Gender Reform Act

Transgender caller deems Scotland's Gender Recognition Act 'utterly ridiculous'

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit