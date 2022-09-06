Hunt for flasher who threatened to rape teenager before lobbing a pint glass in Westminster pub

Police release CCTV of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident. Picture: LBC / Metropolitan Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man who exposed himself, verbally abused and threatened to rape a teenage girl in a Westminster pub is being sought by police.

The “frightening’ incident took place on the Bishops Bridge Road, W2, shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, May 18.

Detectives have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

It’s alleged the man being sought by police verbally abused the 19-year-old woman inside the pub before exposing himself.

He then continued his tirade of abuse by threatening to rape her and throwing a pint glass against a nearby wall before leaving the premises.

The woman reported the incident at a west London police station the following day.

Detective Constable Sean Crocker, the investigating officer on the case said: “This was an unprovoked and frightening incident for the young victim, and we are determined to bring the man responsible to justice."

Police are looking to speak to this man in relation to the incident. Picture: LBC / Metropolitan Police

“Tackling all forms of violence against women is a priority for all in the Met and all reports of sexual assault, such as this one, are taken extremely seriously.

“If you recognise the man in the photo, please get in touch with us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1610/05Sep.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.