Joe Biden's son Hunter insists his father was not involved in his deals in emotional Capitol Hill speech

Hunter Biden gave a surprise speech on Capitol Hill. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden's son Hunter has insisted his father was not involved in any of his business deals, as he criticised MAGA for "turning his 'dad's love into darkness'".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking from Capitol Hill on the morning of his mandatory deposition, Hunter Biden acknowledged that he had made "mistakes" during his crack cocaine addiction.

"I am here today to acknowledge I have made mistakes in my life I’m also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for political purposes," he said from Capitol Hill.

"In the depths of my addiction I was extremely irresponsible with my finances," he admitted. "But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd."

Hunter Biden Addresses Being Called To Testify To House Oversight Committee On Capitol Hill. Picture: Getty

Mr Biden slammed the Republicans' attempts to link his business deals to the US President as "shameless".

"There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," he said.

Last week, Hunter Biden was criminally charged for tax-related offences. A federal investigation into his financial conduct is also under way.

He had been indicted on nine counts, three felonies and six misdemeanours, by special counsel David Weiss.

Read More: Hunter Biden has nine tax charges added to gun indictments in latest legal probe

Read More: Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years behind bars as he is charged over tax evasion

It had been unclear whether Mr Biden would appear at a closed-door interview in the GOP investigation, which has been led by James Comer, the oversight chairman.

It has been investigating whether his father was involved in any of his son's foreign business deals, as well as whether the Department of Justice offered special treatment to the president's son.

Mr Biden added that he had appeared to "testify at a public hearing" and to "answer any of the committee's questions".

But he will not sit for a closed-door hearing.

Hunter Biden Addresses Being Called To Testify To House Oversight Committee On Capitol Hill. Picture: Getty

Republicans will now start the process of holding Mr Biden in contempt of US Congress after his failure to show up to the close-door deposition.

Slamming the Democrats' opponents, Mr Hunter told reporters: "For six years MAGA Republicans, including members of the house committees who are in a closed-door session right now, have impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family and my friends.

"They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction, they have belittled my recovery and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father who has devoted his entire public life to service."