Married Huw Edwards 'invited young producer to hotel room after presenting Prince Philip's funeral coverage'

1 August 2024, 15:24

Huw Edwards is said to have invited a TV producer to his hotel room after Prince Philip's funeral
Huw Edwards is said to have invited a TV producer to his hotel room after Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Huw Edwards has been accused of inviting a young television producer to his hotel room after fronting the coverage of Prince Philip's funeral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Edwards, who pleaded guilty to making indecent child images this week, is said to have sent a picture of the hotel suite to his young colleague in 2021, in a separate event.

The producer declined, because such a meet-up would have breached Covid rules, the Sun reported.

The paper claimed this was part of a pattern of invitations given by Edwards, who was among the BBC's top news presenters.

Edwards, 62, left the corporation in April this year, having come off the air last year after the revelations that he had paid a youngster to send explicit photos.

Read more: Huw Edwards admits making indecent images of children after being sent 41 illegal photos, including boy as young as 7

Read more: Pictured: Paedophile who sent Huw Edwards 41 indecent images of children, including boy as young as 7

Huw Edwards arriving for his court appearance on Wednesday
Huw Edwards arriving for his court appearance on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The police decided that Edwards had not committed any crimes in that instance, but the episode effectively ended the presenter's career.

In a later incident, police found Edwards' number in the phone of a paedophile in Wales.

That led to him being arrested in November last year and charged with three counts of possessing indecent images of children. He pleaded guilty to the offences on Wednesday, and will be sentenced in September.

Prince Philip's funeral took place in April 2021 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, when indoor mixing was still banned under pandemic rules.

Edwards reportedly told the producer he was staying overnight in Windsor, and sent him photos of the suite and told them they could have stayed there.

Prince Philip's funeral took place under Covid rules in April 2021
Prince Philip's funeral took place under Covid rules in April 2021. Picture: Getty

When asked if there was a spare room, he said no but added that there was "plenty of room".

Edwards is also said to have sent the producer invitations to spend time together in London.

He began messaging the younger colleague after they followed him on social media.

The producer said that Edwards "put quite a lot of pressure" to meet up, which they found "odd and very inappropriate".

Huw Edwards appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court
Huw Edwards appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Getty

The invitation after Prince Philip's wedding came during the same period that Edwards was being sent the indecent child photos. He will be sentenced for the offences on September 16.

After Edwards' guilty plea on Wednesday, the BBC said: "In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

"At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health."

Prince Philip in 2020
Prince Philip in 2020. Picture: Getty

The corporation added: "The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today. There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.

"Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court.

"If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

"During this period, in the usual way, the BBC has kept its corporate management of these issues separate from its independent editorial functions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in a glass cage of a courtroom

Prisoner swap between US and Russia frees reporter Evan Gershkovich and others

Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are set to be freed in the major prisoner swap between the US and Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

Breaking
A police unit is being set up to tackle violence across the UK follow the Southport stabbings

Keir Starmer announces 'national violent disorder unit' after wave of riots sparked by Southport stabbings

Robert Price was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters entered the property on Oval Road North around 5:40pm on Saturday, July 27th.

Police name Dagenham fire victim as 17-year-old is charged with murder, arson

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Imane Khelif beat Angela Carini

JK Rowling slams 'bullying cheat' after Olympic boxer who previously failed gender test beats opponent in seconds

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Major prisoner swap involving US and Russia ‘is under way’

Carrie Underwood head and shoulders

Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as its newest judge

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare

Zimbabwe police arrest 18 political activists in latest clampdown

The lack of toilets on the Elizabeth line has been blamed for stranded passengers attempting to evacuate the train

Elizabeth line's lack of toilets blamed for passenger evacuations after trains left stranded for hours in December

People stand outside the central bank in Prague, Czech Republic

Czech central bank cuts its key interest rate as inflation falls

Stephen Lawrence's body will be returned to the UK.

Stephen Lawrence's body to be returned to the UK from Jamaica 31 years on from his murder

Imane Khelif beat Angela Carini

Female Olympic boxer bursts into tears after being punched in the face by opponent who previously failed gender test

Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are set to be freed in the major prisoner swap between the US and Russia

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich due to be released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, left, shakes hands with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Poland marks 80th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising

A vehicle drives through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan

Flooding hits Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore after record rainfall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Activists clash with the police in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following violent protests

Axel Rudakubana (main). Left

Southport stabbing suspect, 17, named for the first time as he appears in court charged with murdering three girls
Al-Qassam holds a celebration and a military parade to honour the families of the martyrs in northern Gaza

Mohammed Deif, the shadowy Hamas leader and alleged October 7 attack mastermind

Palestinians evacuate a body from a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis

Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif died in Gaza strike, Israel says

London, UK. 1 August 2024. A view of the Bank of England this morning.

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 5%, in first drop for over four years

Two children have been discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Southport.

Two children discharged from hospital after Southport stabbing, five more in a stable condition
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads a prayer over the coffins of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard, surrounded by men

Iran’s supreme leader prays over coffin of Hamas leader

Climate activists sitting on a tarmac at Leipzig-Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany overnight

Protest by climate activists at German airport halts cargo flights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh walking together outside a building in New Delhi

India offers £234m loan to build up Vietnam’s maritime security

Retort Close, where the dogs were seized

Woman dies after being mauled by dog in Southend, as two dogs seized from property in Essex town

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Lord Fellowes has died

Heartbreak for Prince William and Harry as their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies aged 82

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit