Huw Edwards 'splits from wife and moves out of family home' ahead of court appearance

30 July 2024, 19:46

Huw Edwards
Huw Edwards. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has reportedly split from his TV producer wife.

Edwards, 62, faces charges of possessing indecent images and is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

According to The Sun, the ex-News at Ten anchor has moved out of the family home he shared with Vicky Flind in Dulwich, south London.

The couple married in 1993 and have three sons and two daughters and are not yet thought to be divorced.

A source told the publication: "They separated quite a long time ago but have not announced it publicly.

"Huw has been living elsewhere for a while."

Mr Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children.

Read more: Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

The 62-year-old TV presenter was taken off air in July last year and retired "on medical grounds" in April after it was alleged he paid a young person £35,000 for inappropriate images.

BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children
BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children. Picture: Alamy

Police said he was arrested last November and was charged in June. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp. The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Police said in a statement: "Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

"The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

"Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 31 July.

"Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case.

"Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings."

