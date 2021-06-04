Hyde Park stabbing: Police issue CCTV of suspects after 'machete' attack

4 June 2021, 09:56

Police issued several images of people they want to trace
Police issued several images of people they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have released a series of images of people they want to trace after a teenager was stabbed in a knife fight in Hyde Park.

A video posted on social media showed a 17-year-old victim being chased by a group armed with what appears to be 'machete' type knives.

A teenager was stabbed in Hyde Park
A teenager was stabbed in Hyde Park. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The victim was kicked and stabbed in front of horrified onlookers in the park on Tuesday night.

Officers condemned the scenes of "brazen violence"
Officers condemned the scenes of "brazen violence". Picture: Metropolitan Police

A woman filming the attack screams and swears: “He got stabbed. There’s a knife, there’s a knife! Oh my God, oh s***, oh God.”

There will be an increased police presence in the park
There will be an increased police presence in the park. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police said the victim was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a stable, non-life-threatening condition.

A 17-year-old was stabbed in front of horrified onlookers
A 17-year-old was stabbed in front of horrified onlookers. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley said: "We urge anyone who knows or can identify the men in these pictures to come forward. No piece of information is too small.

Police have asked witnesses to come forward
Police have asked witnesses to come forward. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"The brazen violence that was witnessed by many people enjoying the sun in Hyde Park was both shocking and unacceptable.

The victim is in a stable, non-life-threatening condition
The victim is in a stable, non-life-threatening condition. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"We appreciate the images and videos that were widely shared following the incident will have caused concern to people in the area and to those who visit the park regularly.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of affray
A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"I want to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring our parks remain a safe space for everyone to enjoy. We are doing all we can to track down the individuals involved and bring them to justice.

Police described the scenes as "shocking and unacceptable"
Police described the scenes as "shocking and unacceptable". Picture: Metropolitan Police

"Visitors to the park will see an increased police presence and if they have concerns I would encourage them to speak to officers."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and providing the reference CAD7861/01JUN.

