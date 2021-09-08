'I am a fighter for Isis': Paris attack suspect's chilling response to French judge

8 September 2021, 18:11 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 18:13

The prime suspect in the 2015 Paris attack has appeared in court
The prime suspect in the 2015 Paris attack has appeared in court. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The prime suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks opened his trial by telling a court his job is "a fighter for Islamic State".

Salah Abdeslam is one of 20 men accused of being involved in the jihadist massacre, which killed 130 people and injured hundreds more.

The attackers, an Isis network, used guns and bombs to attack restaurants, bars, the Stade de France stadium and the Bataclan concert hall.

Authorities believe Abdeslam, 31, is the only member of the group that carried out the November 2015 assault to survive.

Wearing all black, he was asked his profession as he appeared in a purpose-built courtroom in Paris, where security is on high alert to protect proceedings.

The Associated Press reports he told the court he is a "fighter for Islamic State" after a prayer.

One of the accused arrives in court
One of the accused arrives in court. Picture: Alamy

He has so far refused to speak to investigators about the attack, frustrating efforts to learn more about who was behind the attack. His brother was one of the suicide bombers.

A total of 19 other men are also accused of being involved, by providing weapons or cars or by helping with organisation.

The same cell is also accused of killing 32 people in Brussels in 2016.

The judge, Jean-Louis Peries, said: "The events that we are about to decide are inscribed in their historic intensity as among the international and national events of this century."

The trial is expected to run for nine months, with September focusing on police evidence.

Former president Francois Hollande, who was in power when the attack happened, is also set to testify in the trial.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Boris Johnson faces down Tory rebellion as he wins vote on social care tax increase
Boris announced the increase on Tuesday.

Watch again: MPs voted on 1.25% National Insurance increase for social care
Afghanistan The Price of War

US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

An MQ-9 Sea Guardian unmanned maritime surveillance drone flies over the USS Coronado

US navy launches Middle East drone task force amid Iran tensions
A health worker prepares vaccines

World Health Organisation chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
Confederate Monument Richmond

Statue of Confederate General Lee removed from Virginia pedestal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'Eddie, where do I start?': Caller lists grievances with Gavin Williamson
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London