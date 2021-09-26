'I knew it'd be rowdy': LBC's political editor forced out of Labour fringe event

By Theo Usherwood

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains how he was forcibly removed from the Jewish Voice for Labour fringe event by Tony Greenstein - a man expelled from the Labour Party for "virulent anti-Semitism".

Tony Greenstein caught my eye from across the room. He seemed oddly angry that I had arrived at the Jewish Voice for Labour event at the Mercure Hotel on the seafront.

I knew the meeting was going to be rowdy but I had no idea it would take the turn it did.

Greenstein - a man expelled from the Labour Party for virulent anti-Semitism - started by snatching my mobile phone from my hand. I managed to get it back after he threw it across the room.

Read more: Angela Rayner's 'scum' comments 'bring Labour politics into the gutter', says Tory VC

I was assaulted by Tony Greenstein, who was in the event, and was expelled from the Labour Party for anti-semitism. This is the moment he grabbed my phone. pic.twitter.com/Vxb7gyru3G — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) September 26, 2021

But then, boxed into the corner, I was told by Greenstein that he wanted to kick me out of the meeting. When I refused to go, I was told they were calling the police. I said that was fine, only for Greenstein to grab my arm and force me out of the hotel’s ballroom.

Perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised. After all, this is a group that has spent years trying to gaslight the nation that the problem of anti-Semitism is not endemic within the Labour Party.

Read more: Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

But this was an event that was listed in the official fringe guide. Only a couple of hours earlier, I was listening to a debate about how Labour was going to adopt the final recommendations of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

And yet here I was being kicked out of a fringe event just for doing my job. Perhaps, the clearest sign yet - to me at least - that the dark days of anti-Jewish racism in the Labour Party aren't yet behind it.

Read more: Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'