'I knew it'd be rowdy': LBC's political editor forced out of Labour fringe event
26 September 2021, 21:54 | Updated: 26 September 2021, 22:18
LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains how he was forcibly removed from the Jewish Voice for Labour fringe event by Tony Greenstein - a man expelled from the Labour Party for "virulent anti-Semitism".
Tony Greenstein caught my eye from across the room. He seemed oddly angry that I had arrived at the Jewish Voice for Labour event at the Mercure Hotel on the seafront.
I knew the meeting was going to be rowdy but I had no idea it would take the turn it did.
Greenstein - a man expelled from the Labour Party for virulent anti-Semitism - started by snatching my mobile phone from my hand. I managed to get it back after he threw it across the room.
I was assaulted by Tony Greenstein, who was in the event, and was expelled from the Labour Party for anti-semitism. This is the moment he grabbed my phone. pic.twitter.com/Vxb7gyru3G— Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) September 26, 2021
But then, boxed into the corner, I was told by Greenstein that he wanted to kick me out of the meeting. When I refused to go, I was told they were calling the police. I said that was fine, only for Greenstein to grab my arm and force me out of the hotel’s ballroom.
Perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised. After all, this is a group that has spent years trying to gaslight the nation that the problem of anti-Semitism is not endemic within the Labour Party.
But this was an event that was listed in the official fringe guide. Only a couple of hours earlier, I was listening to a debate about how Labour was going to adopt the final recommendations of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
And yet here I was being kicked out of a fringe event just for doing my job. Perhaps, the clearest sign yet - to me at least - that the dark days of anti-Jewish racism in the Labour Party aren't yet behind it.
