'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall

5 July 2023, 19:45 | Updated: 5 July 2023, 21:41

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.
Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

LBC's Iain Dale has reunited with the NHS workers who helped him fight back after his fall at Charing Cross train station to mark 75 years of the health service.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ambulance workers Poppy Burnell and Faye Ciger were among the three-woman team that arrived to help Iain following the incident.

Explaining the process, Poppy told Iain: "We get a brief explanation of what we're going to so we got 'escalator fall in the station'.

"My first thought was that you might've fallen down the escalator... so I was firstly just relieved that you were at the top and speaking and ok. We gave you some pain relief.

"We weren’t really thinking about the extrication in that minute but luckily the TfL staff helped us."

Read more: Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary

Read more: 'Brits are taking the NHS for granted', says woman who was first baby born on the health service

Iain recalls his experience with London Ambulance staff

Watch the full conversation on Global Player

Recollecting his experience, Iain said he was moved from a chair to a 'wheelchair contraption' to get to the ambulance.

"Every time my leg was moved - at that point we didn't know... I assumed I'd broken the femur rather than the hip and I think that's what you all thought too - I had to be transferred from a normal chair to a wheelchair contraption.

"You produced this tube [Entonox] and it really did help. Eventually when I got into the ambulance I had to be transferred on to this bed and I remember saying to Nicole - your colleague - 'I can’t do this, I can’t do this'.

"She was very, very cool and said ‘no, you really can, just take some more gas’. I was breathing it in as much as I could and she was right, eventually it did happen."

Faye, who was driving the ambulance for Iain's call out, said although she found that part of the job fun, she was very wary having Iain in the back.

"When I had you in the back, I didn’t want to go over speed bumps too hard because you were already in a lot of pain and would’ve felt it so much more," she said.

Despite the pair having had to mature a lot quicker taking on the job at a young age, they said they "really enjoy" working for the NHS and are "excited for the future".

Iain ended saying: "Thank you very much for what you did for me."

Iain Dale reunited with NHS staff who cam to his rescue at Charing Cross Station

Politicians, royals, doctors and nurses were among those at a special service at Westminster Abbey today, marking the anniversary.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England, paid tribute to the "constant" compassion of the service's 1.4 million staff but acknowledged the "enormous challenges" faced by workers, including the record demand for services and the backlog of care.

The event honoured NHS staff and patients who have contributed to its remarkable journey. Joining the congregation of 1,500 health service staff, politicians, and NHS supporters were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The attendees had the privilege of witnessing the NHS's George Cross, bestowed upon the health service by the late Queen, as a recognition of the exemplary work carried out during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout its history.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

No arrests have been made at this stage

Murder investigation underway after 'moped driver shot by man on e-scooter' in north London

Meta’s headquarters in Dublin

Canada’s government to stop Facebook and Instagram advertising after news block

An ambulance leaves the courthouse past members of the media

Defendant detonates bomb in Ukraine court – killing himself and injuring police

A new theatre showing the iconic musical has been criticised after it issued a ‘guidance warning’ about some of the show’s contents.

Theatre slammed as ‘patronising’ for issuing trigger warning of ‘Nazi Germany’ content in Sound of Music revival

CoCo Lee performs during a mini concert

Singer CoCo Lee dies at 48 as siblings tell of her inner ‘demon’

Gerson Fuentes has been jailed for life for raping a nine-year-old girl

Man jailed for life for raping nine-year-old who had to travel for abortion

Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington

Nine people, including two children, shot in Washington as violence mars July 4

Exclusive
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'It's an attack on a human railway': Mick Lynch promises to 'mobilise' against closure of train ticket offices

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2022

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s row with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details

Police officers talk to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they move activists from the organisation Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Take Back The Future) blocking the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighb

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police during climate protest in Sweden

The incident happened on a BA flight from Gatwick on Monday

Passenger 'stabbed with glass bottle' on BA flight from Gatwick to Caribbean leaving holidaymakers terrified

Australia Hong Kong National Security Law

Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

Police are seen outside the White House on Sunday night

Powder that sparked evacuation of White House ‘tests positive for cocaine’

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Power plant in Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia trade accusations of imminent attack on nuclear plant

The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

British tourist caught carving names into Rome Colosseum says he 'didn't know it was old' as he issues grovelling apology

Latest News

See more Latest News

Frans Timmermans

EU moves towards latest gene techniques in food production

Marcus Osbourne pleaded to guilty to murdering the couple.

Ex-boyfriend admits to murdering mum-of-four and her new partner before admitting to rape of another woman
A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun in Beijing on Monday

Planet swelters during ‘two unofficial hottest days’ on record

The Galway-based pub has used parts from the film set to recreate the Inisherin pub.

Banshees of Inisherin fans can now visit the iconic pub in its ‘former glory’ after family’s impressive recreation
Drug baron Curtis Warren was previously released after 14 years.

Notorious crime boss Curtis Warren arrested by 'Britain's FBI' in dawn raid

John Berylson has died aged 70

'Beloved' Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson dies aged 70 in horror car crash as Range Rover veers off road
Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom's daughter fights order to demolish spa and pool complex 'built in name of hero's charity'
People made bets on the fate of the Titan sub

Sick gamblers made thousands betting on whether Titanic sub would be found

Protesters from Just Stop Oil disrupted play at Wimbledon

British No1 Katie Boulter helps clear confetti after Just Stop Oil protesters hit Wimbledon for second time
RAF jets were scrambled to intercept the Doomsday plane

RAF jets scramble to intercept Vladimir Putin's 'doomsday' nuclear jet as it approaches NATO border in mystery mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary
Aneira Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS

'Brits are taking the NHS for granted', says woman who was first baby born on the health service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit