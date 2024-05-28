Iain Dale to step down from LBC to put himself forward to be selected as a candidate for MP in the General Election

Iain Dale is stepping down from LBC. Picture: LBC

LBC's long-serving presenter Iain Dale is to step down from the station to put himself forward to be selected as a candidate for MP in the General Election on 4th July.

Talking live on air this evening, Iain told his listeners: "You know how much politics means to me. And if you’ve listened for any length of time, you know I've always had two ambitions in life. One was to be a radio presenter and the other was to be an MP.

"Last time I tried, the electorate fought back, in quite a major way it has to be said. But now I am putting my hat in the ring again to be a candidate at the General Election.

"Whatever the result, I feel I can play a role in restoring trust and honesty in politics. There are no guarantees I will be selected, let alone elected, but I know that I would forever kick myself if I didn’t at least have a go.

"Even if you don’t share my politics, I hope at least that's something you can respect.

"Now, under broadcast rules I could technically carry on presenting this show until Friday but I’m going to step aside now. It just feels the right thing to do.

"I want to thank everyone at LBC and Global for their support, friendship and love and for their understanding, especially to all my producers over the years – most recently Corey and Chris, but also Robbie, Matt, Jagruti, Laura, Victoria, Sophie, Jakub, and Cat.

"Most of all, whoever you are, wherever you are in the world, however often you listen, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty, your calls, your messages and friendship over the last 15 years. This is the best job I have ever had.

"This won’t, I hope, be the last you hear of me on LBC, but for now that’s it. Thank you and goodbye."

Iain joined LBC in 2010 and has presented four LBC General Election Night Shows, two American Presidential Election shows, the station’s Scottish and Brexit referendum night shows, as well as the station’s evening show.

Tom Cheal, LBC's Senior Managing Editor, said: "Iain Dale is a world-class broadcaster, and has been hugely important in helping to make LBC the political powerhouse it is today.

"I'm sure this isn't the last we've heard of Iain on LBC. We understand his decision and thank him for his massive contribution to the station."

Broadcast rules mean candidates in the General Election aren't allowed to present radio shows. LBC will announce its evening programming plans for the election period shortly.