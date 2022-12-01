James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Ian Blackford is standing down as SNP Westminster leader
1 December 2022, 11:43 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 11:51
Ian Blackford has announced he is stepping down of the SNP’s Westminster leader.
He said it was ‘time for fresh leadership in Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland’s independence.
He has taken a new role at the centre of the Scottish Independence campaign, he said.
He said he would formally stand down at the party's annual general meeting next week.
In a statement, he said he would continue in his role as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.
Mr Blackford said: "After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland's independence.
"During my time as leader, the SNP won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, with an increased share of the vote and MPs, and support for independence has continued to grow with polling this week showing a majority in favour."
More follows