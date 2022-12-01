Breaking News

Ian Blackford is standing down as SNP Westminster leader

Ian Blackford is stepping down as the SNP's Westminster leader. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Ian Blackford has announced he is stepping down of the SNP’s Westminster leader.

He said it was ‘time for fresh leadership in Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland’s independence.

He has taken a new role at the centre of the Scottish Independence campaign, he said.

He said he would formally stand down at the party's annual general meeting next week.

In a statement, he said he would continue in his role as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

Mr Blackford said: "After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland's independence.

"During my time as leader, the SNP won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, with an increased share of the vote and MPs, and support for independence has continued to grow with polling this week showing a majority in favour."

