Ian Blackford: How can Scotland deliver on 'mandate' for indyref2 after Supreme Court ruling?

23 November 2022, 21:03

Ian Blackford has asked how Scotland can deliver on the 'mandate' for a second independence referendum, after the Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood can't hold indyref2 without the consent of Westminster.
Ian Blackford has asked how Scotland can deliver on the 'mandate' for a second independence referendum, after the Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood can't hold indyref2 without the consent of Westminster. Picture: LBC / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Ian Blackford has asked how Scotland can deliver on the 'mandate' for a second independence referendum, after the Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood can't hold indyref2 without the consent of Westminster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Asked if he was surprised by the outcome, the leader of the SNP in the House of Commons said: "I'm disappointed, let's be honest. We'd hoped that this might've been a way through.

"Of course, we absolutely respect the right of the judges to make the determination that they have done, and it closes down this particular avenue and we have to move on.'

He then asked what Scotland's route to independence would look like, after the court's ruling, pointing to what he said was a 'mandate' for another vote.

Read more: Andrew Marr: Brits will get first taste of 'terrible winter' ahead as the NHS is stretched to breaking point

Read more: World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia

He said: "I mean, I think there is a real question as to what is the route for Scotland to exercise its right to self-determination, we've got a situation that the government in London is saying 'no'.

"We've heard repeatedly over the years that this is a union of equals, how do you leave a union of equals?

"Let's take Brexit as a counterpoint, we know that what happened after that referendum, that the process of leaving the EU was through triggering Article 50.

"We have no such mechanism in the union between Scotland and England.

"If you take it that the SNP was won the last eight elections, we demonstrably fought the election in 2021 on the right to choose a referendum.'

"If you look at it in Westminster terms - as you know, we have two votes: constituency votes and list votes - we won 62 of the 73 seats, first past the post.

"There's a 'yes' majority in the Parliament in total."

He added: "I think a lot of people would accept that that is a mandate for an independence referendum, but Westminster says 'no'."

In response to the court's decision, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will use the next UK general election as a "de facto referendum" to show a majority of people in Scotland back independence.

She said the party would begin the process of deciding how this would work, and that a special party conference would be called in the new year.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We will find another democratic, lawful means for Scottish people to express their will."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Walmart mass shooting

Walmart manager pulled out gun at team meeting and started firing, witness says

A 26-year-old man from Swindon has been banned from driving after he was seen driving recklessly

'Reckless' driver banned from driving for 15 months after performing doughnuts around roundabout

Blacked out Kyiv

Fresh wave of Russian attacks leaves most of Ukraine without power

The doctor was suspended for four months

NHS doctor told junior GP she 'looked like Beyonce' and insisted on rating her work clothes

1

Will Ferrell in unlikely 'war of words' with Aaron Ramsdale after Three Lions keeper makes 'W*****man' jibe ahead of USA v England clash
Rainbow corner flags

Fifa criticised for letting Qatar ‘run the show’ over LGBTQ+ protest threats

Strikes are set to go ahead

Thousands of Royal Mail staff to go ahead with Black Friday strikes, plunging Brits into shopping chaos

Cat In Suitcase

Let the cat out of the bag: Airport security staff spot stowaway in suitcase

1

British ex-Paralympian John McFall selected to become first disabled astronaut

Nadia Nadim and her mother

ITV World Cup pundit leaves game early after her mother dies from being run over by a truck

Hospital damaged by missile strike

Newborn baby killed as Russian rocket strikes hospital in eastern Ukraine

Artillery shells

US to bolster Ukrainian defences with £330m of ammunition and generators

1

Tory party braced for MP exodus after Chloe Smith and William Wragg announce they'll stand down

Suella Braverman and migrants

'We have failed to control our borders' Suella Braverman admits as she blames migrants and people smugglers

e

Love, Actually star 'reduced to dressing in dead people's clothes' after being conned out of life savings by a friend

Jerusalem explosion

Teenager killed after twin blasts strike near bus stops in Jerusalem

Latest News

See more Latest News

In a letter shared with The Sun, Bronson - who now uses the name Salvador - wrote about his plans should he be released from HMP Woodhill prison in Buckinghamshire.

'Most violent prisoner in Britain' Charles Bronson makes apparent threat in letter ahead of public parole hearing
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West comp

Kanye West 'bullied Adidas staff and showed them porn and nudes of Kim Kardashian'

A mass grave has been discovered in Mexico

53 bags of human remains discovered at international arts festival after dog spotted with human hand in its mouth
Rishi Sunak appoints top KC to investigate bullying claims against Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak appoints top barrister to investigate bullying allegations against deputy PM Dominic Raab
Germany suffered a shock defeat to Japan

World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia
Indonesia Earthquake

Boy trapped under house for two days rescued from quake rubble

The Germany team cover their mouths in their team photo in protest

German players cover their mouths in Qatari stadium in protest over OneLove armbands

Smells the cat got into the luggage

Airport security 'shocked' to find cat packed in passenger's luggage

The Neptune

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

Sarah Sands and her three sons

Mother describes how she knifed paedophile neighbour to death after he abused three of her sons

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Brits will get first taste of 'terrible winter' ahead as the NHS is stretched to breaking point
'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Daniel Barnett asks if the Dominic Rabb investigation is likely to be a cover-up

Is the investigation into Dominic Raab likely to be a cover-up?

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit