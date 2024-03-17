Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with hundreds evacuated and state of emergency declared in fourth flare-up

17 March 2024, 07:48 | Updated: 17 March 2024, 08:38

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after suffering its fourth volcano eruption in three months.
A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after suffering its fourth volcano eruption in three months. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

A state of emergency has been declared in southern Iceland after a volcano has erupted for the fourth time in three months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is believed to be the most powerful one so far with lava travelling as far as the evacuated town of Grindavik.

Iceland's Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure about two miles long between Stora-Skogfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula

It comes after authorities had warned another eruption was imminent.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Blue Lagoon, a thermal spa that is one of Iceland's most popular tourist attractions, when the eruption began.

Meanwhile, residents of the fishing town Grindavik had to be evacuated after some of the 4,000 initially evacuated had returned following the previous outbreaks.

It comes after Grindavik was evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awakened after almost 800 years with a series of earthquakes that opened large cracks in the ground north of the town.

The volcano eventually erupted on December 18, sending lava flowing away from Grindavik.

Read more: Travel mayhem ensues after closures and crash on M25 and five-mile tailback on diversion route

Read more: Grant Shapps forced to cancel Ukraine plans after 'credible Russian missile threat' in latest security blunder

Dramatic photos show the latest eruption.
Dramatic photos show the latest eruption. Picture: Alamy

A second occurred on January 14 followed by a third on February 8.

Residents were permitted to return to their homes on February 19.

The latest eruption began around 8pm local time on Saturday, according to the country’s civil defence service.

There have been no disruptions to flights at Keflavik, Iceland's main airport.

Footage captured of the latest eruption shows billowing smoke and magma spilling from vents in the earth.

Geophysicist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, who flew over the impacted areas in a helicopter, said the latest eruption is the most powerful so far.

He also warned that if the volcanic activity does not ease, it is possible lava could spill into the sea, he told local media outlet RUV.

Residents were evacuated.
Residents were evacuated. Picture: Alamy

Einar Bessi Gestsson, a natural disaster expert at the Norwegian Meteorological Agency, said such contact between the lava and sea could result in dangerous gases and small explosions.

The Icelandic Met Office warned that this lava bed was “significantly wider” than the one that followed the February eruption.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, sees regular eruptions and is highly experienced at dealing with them.

No confirmed deaths have been reported from any of the recent eruptions but a workman was declared missing after falling into a fissure opened by the volcano.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Iceland Volcano

Icelandic volcano erupts for fourth time in three months

A key Nato ally has suggested the UK should introduce a conscription model.

UK should consider conscription with ‘total defence’ model to deter Russian threat, Nato ally says

Damaged building

Ukraine launches new wave of drone attacks during Russian election

Russia Election

Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

APTOPIX Brazil Bolsonaro

Defiant Bolsonaro declares he is ‘not afraid of any trial’

Councils will be banned from bringing in hated low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) without public consultation under new Government plans.

LTNs to be banned if they do not have public support under new Government rules

Right-wing politician and actor Laurence Fox had accused his ex-wife Billie Piper of playing the victim after she made comments about co-parenting with him after their divorce six years ago.

'Playing the victim': Laurence Fox hits back at ex-wife Billie Piper after co-parenting complaints

Calls for Penny Mordaunt to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are designed to trigger a leadership election for a right-wing Tory to win, PM allies have claimed.

Mordaunt links 'just bait for Tory moderates to trigger leadership election for Braverman or Badenoch'

Someone is evacuated

Suspect arrested after three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Grant Shapps was forced to abandon a trip to the Ukrainian city of Odesa because of a missile threat from Russia.

Grant Shapps forced to cancel Ukraine plans after 'credible Russian missile threat' in latest security blunder

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage

Pennsylvania-Shootings

Suspect barricades himself inside home with hostages after deadly shootings

Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

'Diana and I were abused by nanny', Earl Spencer claims in new reveals from bombshell memoir

St Patricks Day in Chicago

US parades cap St Patrick’s Day celebrations – a little early

Police in Philadelphia

Residents urged to shelter in place after three killed in Philadelphia shootings

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for abuse by a Tory donor.

'It's been a difficult week': Diane Abbott thanks marchers who joined allies at anti-hate protest after Tory donor row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling leaves two people dead in border city

St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle

Arrest over alleged 'hate crime' after video showing black pupil forced to kiss white boy's shoe near school
Ang Phula Sherpa, Dr Beck Weathers & David Breashears attending the “Everest” American Premiere held at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Everest filmmaker David Breashears dies aged 68

Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

Travel mayhem ensues after closures and crash on M25 and five-mile tailback on diversion route
Tom Cruise reportedly has helicopters on standby to help Mission: Impossible cast and crew avoid the M25 closure traffic.

Tom Cruise faces ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter diversion route for film crew struggling to reach set
Sainsbury's and Tesco have both reported technical issues.

Sainsbury's and Tesco restore some services after both supermarkets hit with major outages on the same day
India Navy

Indian navy intercepts bulk carrier hijacked by Somali pirates

Russia Election

Russians cast ballots on second day of election to extend Putin’s rule

The M25 has been closed until Monday in the first ever daytime closure.

Traffic chaos begins as M25 shuts for first time with councillor warning gridlock could send village into ‘lockdown’
Box Duran Health

Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for heart problem

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit