Iconic children's cartoon Arthur axed after 25 years

There have been over 250 episodes starring the bespectacled aardvark Arthur. Picture: ALAMY

By Fiona Jones

The US's longest-ever running children's cartoon Arthur will end next year after 25 years on television and over 250 episodes.

The programme, which began in 1999, followed the much-loved bespectacled aardvark Arthur Read, aged eight, and his gang of animal friends including Buster, Francine, Binky, Muffy and Brain.

It is the longest animated series to run in the US behind The Simpsons.

As well as being a favourite among children of the nineties and naughties, it has won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children's Animation due to its ability to tackle tough issues in an accessible way.

Important family issues highlighted throughout the longstanding series have included asthma, dyslexia, cancer, diabetes and autism spectrum disorder.

A multitude of celebrity guests have appeared on the show including Matt Damon, the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman and late comedy legend Joan Rivers.

The series was such a success that Arthur had an eight year spin-off show Postcards from Buster, and three Arthur music albums were released, including a Christmas album.

Carol Greenwald, the longtime producer of the PBS series, confirmed the final season of the show.

She said in a statement: "In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut.

"Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."