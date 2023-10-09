Identity of man shot dead in Battersea revealed as killer still on the loose

9 October 2023, 19:49

The 21-year-old victim has now been identified as Rico Andrews
The 21-year-old victim has now been identified as Rico Andrews. Picture: LBC, Metropolitan Police
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A man, 21, was shot dead on a quiet street in south London on Thursday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, now identified as 21-year-old Rico Andrews was killed while standing on Shuttleworth Street in Battersea, in the south-west of the capital.

Police were called out at about 9.50 on Thursday night. Emergency workers gave the man first aid, but he died of his wounds at the scene.

No one has been arrested and officers are still hunting for the killer, and have called for anyone with any phone or doorbell footage to come forward.

Neighbours told LBC that news of the shooting was "absolutely horrendous".

Read more: Moment Lidl worker who ‘plotted attack at school' is shot by police at home where he 'assembled bomb and gun stash’

Read more: Police don’t want to live outside the law, says Met’s former 'top marksman' amid rebellion over fatal shooting

Police are still on the hunt for the killer.
Police are still on the hunt for the killer. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"It’s absolutely shocking, we have had some awful incidents of knife crime around here in the past, but I’m not aware of any shootings," one man said. "I mean any crime like that is absolutely horrendous."

A woman who has lived in the area for more than ten years said the shooting was "scary" and she was hearing of "more and more attacks" nearby recently.

Her friend, who used to live in London and had come back to visit, said Battersea didn't "feel so much like a safe place anymore."

Local MP Marsha de Cordova said she was "deeply saddened" by the attack, and her "thoughts and prayers" were with the victim's family.

The attack took place a few hundred metres away from Thomas's Battersea, the school that Prince George and Princess Charlotte used to attend.

Police at the scene on Friday.
Police at the scene on Friday. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John from the Met’s specialist crime command, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life whilst standing on a street in Battersea. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they continue to struggle with this terrible news.

"Detectives are working at pace to gather as much information as possible and I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw events unfold, or anyone who has captured this on phone or doorbell footage, to contact police immediately.”

Photos from the scene on Friday morning show forensics officers working next to a block of flats.

Detective chief superintendent Clair Kelland said: "This murder will come as a terrible shock to the local community who will be waking up to this news.

“I want to reassure them that experienced homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command will be working tirelessly to find out who is responsible, and we will offer them all the support we can.

Police at the scene on Friday
Police at the scene on Friday. Picture: LBC

“There will be an enhanced police presence in the area over the coming days, and I would ask that the local community in Battersea speak with officers. Please tell us if you saw or heard anything, or wish to raise any concerns. I would also like to thank local residents for their co-operation whilst the crime scene is in place."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 8285/05Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Hamas threatens to kill a hostage whenever Gaza civilians hit without warning

Rishi Sunak has said he stands in solidarity with British Jews

'I am with you': Rishi Sunak's vow to British Jews after Hamas attack on Israel kills hundreds

Glitter is due to be considered for release in January 2024.

Gary Glitter's parole hearing to be held in private over fears of identifying child sexual abuse victims

Exclusive
Former CIA director John Brennan

‘Simmering since 1948': Israel-Gaza conflict ‘most dangerous moment' since 1973 war, ex-CIA director tells LBC

United Nations Israel Palestinians

UN chief ‘distressed’ by Israel’s plan for Gaza siege

A vigil was held for the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday evening, while a pro-Palestine protest took place outside the Israeli embassy

Palestine supporters set off fireworks outside Israeli embassy, as British Jews hold vigil for victims of Hamas attack

Election 2024 Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy Jr ‘to run for US president as an independent’

Albania EU Western Balkans

EU Commission suspends ‘all payments’ to Palestinians following Hamas attack

Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip

Israel vows complete siege of Gaza amid wave of strikes after incursion by Hamas

Lebanon has been hit by Israeli shelling.

IDF deploys soldiers to Lebanese border after killing ‘armed suspects who infiltrated Israel'

China US

US senate leader welcomes stronger words from China on Hamas attack

Africa Gates Vaccines

Gates Foundation donating 40 million dollars to develop mRNA vaccines in Africa

Bernard Cowan was confirmed to have died by his family

Glasgow man becomes second Brit confirmed dead in Israel in Hamas attacks, as family mourns

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps arriving at the Cabinet Office in Westminster, London, ahead of a Cobra meeting hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

What is the Israel-Hamas dispute about?

Hamas has taken over 100 hostages after attacking Israel

'Don't kill me': Hostage's desperate plea to Hamas kidnappers as more than 100 held captive

Rishi Sunak is looking to ramp up police patrols.

Sunak considers ‘ramping up' police patrols to protect Jewish communities after 'displays of Hamas support'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers search for earthquake victims

Taliban chiefs visit Afghan villages hit by quake that killed at least 2,000

Hamas has said it isn't frightened of the US moving in its aircraft carrier

Hamas says it's 'not frightened' by the US moving aircraft carrier to Israel, as conflict deepens
Army veteran Richard Day talks to Tokai University professor Yukihiro Torikai

British Army veteran who fought against Japan visits Tokyo’s national cemetery

Archaeologists have found a hoard of coins that may have belonged to a clan leader killed in the Glencoe massacre

Coins 'belonging to Scottish Highland clan chief murdered in Glencoe massacre' found underneath a fireplace
Nathanel Young was killed and Jake Marlowe is missing. (Inset) Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from

More than ten Brits feared dead or missing in Israel as rocket attacks continue

TfL said it would "monitor" its network and continue "rigorous and thorough cleaning measures".

Parisian bedbugs take on TfL: First sighting of critter crawling on London tube commuter's leg
Kanye West and Bianca Censori

From talking ban to food 'rules': Inside Kanye West's unconventional marriage to Bianca Censori
Rachel Reeves has Labour wants to "rebuild Britain”

Rachel Reeves pledges to 'rebuild Britain' and is backed by Mark Carney in Labour conference speech
The band have filed a competing claim against their former manager.

Coldplay hits back: Band launches £14m counterclaim against ex-manager after he sued for £10m in 'unpaid wages'
Hundreds of drug dealers have been jailed

'Curtains were twitching': Drug kingpins hiding in plain sight in wealthy neighbourhoods jailed in huge police swoop

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit