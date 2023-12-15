Breaking News

IDF kill three Israeli hostages after 'mistakenly identifying them as threat' in Gaza

15 December 2023, 18:44 | Updated: 15 December 2023, 19:14

Hagari named two of the hostages as Samer Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am, and Yotam Haim, taken by Hamas from the Kfar Aza region. Both were taken during Hamas' October 7 attack.
Hagari named two of the hostages as Samer Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am, and Yotam Haim, taken by Hamas from the Kfar Aza region. Both were taken during Hamas' October 7 attack. Picture: Courtesy

By Christian Oliver

IDF soldiers have shot and killed three Israeli hostages after mistakenly identifying them as a threat during their onslaught on Hamas.

Spokesperson for the IDF Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said soldiers were engaged in battles in northern Gaza's Shejaiya region when they mistakenly opened fire on them.

The three Israeli hostages were killed after being 'mistakenly identified' as a threat, the spokesperson added.

“This is a tragic incident, the IDF bears responsibility,” Hagari said.

"During searches and checks in the area in which the incident occurred, a suspicion arose over the identities of the deceased," the spokesperson continued.

“This is an area where the soldiers encountered many terrorists, including suicide bombers."

He said the bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination where they were confirmed as Israeli hostages.

Hagari named two of the hostages as Samer Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am, and Yotam Haim, taken by Hamas from the Kfar Aza region. Both were taken during Hamas' October 7 attack.

He did not name the third hostage following request from the family.

Israeli military tanks roll near the border with the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas, December 3, 2023
Israeli military tanks roll near the border with the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas, December 3, 2023. Picture: Alamy

It is not yet clear if the three hostages mistakenly killed by the IDF had escaped imprisonment by Hamas or if they were already abandoned by the group.

Some reports in Israel said the three hostages had escaped and were heading towards IDF soldiers, but this was not yet confirmed by officials.

Hagari said the hostages were wearing similar clothing to locals on the Gaza strip.

The spokesperson said the three hostages "appeared [to Israel's soldiers] to be terrorists because there was no good visuals on them, and they could have been wearing clothes that belonged to locals,"

