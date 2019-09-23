"If I Don't Get My Money Back, I'll Go Off", Furious Thomas Cook Tells LBC

23 September 2019, 10:21

A Thomas Cook customer who had spent £2,000 on her first holiday told LBC "I'll go off" if she doesn't get her money back.

Corenza booked her first ever holiday with the travel agent, going to Turkey next May with her mother and sister.

She said she is in the dark about what would happen after Thomas Cook's collapse and had gone to their shop in Cardiff to find out, only for it to be closed.

When LBC's reporter Daniel Bevan asked her if she'd get her money back, she told him: "I'd better get if back, or I'll go off. I'll go off. I better get it back, I'm telling you.

Corenza was booked with Thomas Cook for her first ever holiday
Corenza was booked with Thomas Cook for her first ever holiday. Picture: LBC

"I ain't amused. I ain't happy about it either."

Our video of her anger at the company has gone viral online - watch it at the top of the page.

