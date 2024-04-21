Man arrested after police officer injured in 'incident' at address

21 April 2024, 13:50 | Updated: 21 April 2024, 13:52

Officers attended a property in Hartington Place, Ilkeston, on Saturday evening
Officers attended a property in Hartington Place, Ilkeston, on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a police officer was injured in an incident at an address in Ilkeston, near Derby.

By Flaminia Luck

Derbyshire Police said they were supported at the incident by specialist police units, force negotiators and the National Police Air Service.

A man was detained just after 4.15am and has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The force said a police presence will remain in the area and have confirmed no officers or other members of the public are currently being held hostage.

Police said officers attended a property in Hartington Place, Ilkeston, just after 7.40pm on Saturday 20 April to carry out a warrant under Section 135 of the Mental Health Act.

They added a police officer was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury but they have since been discharged.

Due to the risks posed by the man, support was received by specialist police units, force negotiators and the National Police Air Service.

"The man was the only person inside the address, and no other members of the public were involved in the incident,

"At just before 4.15am the man was safely detained."

The man remains in police custody, the force added.

A scene still remains at the property to allow for enquiries to take place.

In a later update, the force said they remain in the area as a precaution for the safety of the public.

"A police officer was taken to hospital earlier this evening for treatment for an injury which is not life threatening."

"We can confirm that no officers or other members of the public are currently being held hostage.

"We will provide further updates when we are able to," they said.

Witness Liam Seviour, aged 20, told the BBC he saw a number of police vehicles arriving and a police helicopter in the air on Saturday evening.

"I saw the two police officers go into the house and heard a bit of rattling around," he said.

"The next thing I saw all the armed police come [to the street]."

