Murder arrest after man killed by van that crashed into group of people in Ilkeston

Market Place, where the crash took place. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a van he is thought to have been driving smashed into a group of people in a Derbyshire town, killing one.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The crash, which took place in Ilkeston town centre in the early hours of this morning, left another two needing hospital treatment for injuries.

Derbyshire Police said that they did not think the incident was terror-related.

They said they were called to the scene of the crash in Ilkeston's Market Place at about 2.10 on Saturday morning.

The man they arrested remains in police custody.

Read more: Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'

Read more: Three teenagers killed in South Wales crash named, as family pay tribute to the 'most perfect son'

Residents will be waking up to news of a serious incident that has occurred in the vicinity of Ilkeston Market Place overnight. 1/3 — Maggie Throup MP (@maggie_erewash) December 16, 2023

Officers said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Local Erewash MP Maggie Throup said: "Residents will be waking up to news of a serious incident that has occurred in the vicinity of Ilkeston Market Place overnight.

"There is currently a police cordon in place around a large part of the town centre whilst an investigation takes place and Erewash Borough Council have confirmed that the usual Saturday market has been cancelled.

"This is a developing situation and I would urge against speculating online as to what has happened. I am already in contact with the police and will receive a situation briefing later today.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected."

Police said: "Market Place will continue to be closed for some time while officers carry out enquiries, and we would like to hear from any witnesses.

"At this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and do not believe it is terrorism related.

"Anyone with any information about what happened, including CCTV or dashcam or mobile phone footage, should contact us, with reference number 23*771155".

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

Ilkeston is a town of nearly 39,000 people between Nottingham and Derby.