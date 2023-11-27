I'm A Celeb star Grace Dent quits show days after fans say she looked 'scarily unwell'

Grace Dent has left the show on 'medical grounds'. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Kieran Kelly

I'm A Celebrity star Grace Dent has quit the show on "medical grounds", days after fans said she had started to look "scarily unwell".

Fans had been voicing their concern for the food critic after she started to look "unwell".

One fan said: "I didn't even recognise her."

Grace Dent. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” ITV said.

Grace had clearly been struggling in the jungle, where meals are scarce and dependent on trials being completed.

"I just want to go home," she told the camera at one point.

Fans also noticed she had started to look unwell, with one saying: "I didn't even recognise Grace Dent omg is she ok? She looks ....so different."

Another said: "Is Grace okay?? Sis isn't even doing any trials and looks like she's struggling."

The 50-year-old is now on the way back to London from Brisbane.