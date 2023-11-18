Danny Cipriani leaves I'm A Celebrity 2023 days before series opener after marriage breaks down

18 November 2023, 12:26

Danny Cipriani has left I'm A Celebrity after his marriage broke down
By Will Taylor

Danny Cipriani has dropped out of I'm A Celebrity 2023 after his two-year marriage broke down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-England rugby ace, 36, has left behind the chance of teaming up with the likes of Nigel Farage and Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn.

He was due to be paid a six-figure sum and was set to appear on the reality show in just a few days' time.

Cipriani married healthcare campaigner Victoria Rose, 42, in 2021.

Reports suggest she was unhappy with some content in his autobiography and they had arguments over text messages on his phone.

He had said on Instagram: "Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after 4 years of marriage.

Cipriani has left the reality show. Picture: Alamy

"Whilst we've had some wonderful times together, we've also recognised we're on different journeys and whilst this is sad news, it's also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness. I only wish the best for Victoria and her children."

Cipriani had been hailed by ITV insiders as "one of the most exciting signings", along with the made headline-stealer Farage.

They had banked on a combination of revelations about his past wild life and his sense of humour to entertain audiences.

His name reportedly convinced others to sign up to the show down-under.

Meanwhile, Farage's first challenge has already taken place in a "huge series opener".

Victoria and Cipriani have ended their marriage. Picture: Instagram

The former Ukip leader has filmed the task near Alice Springs in the Australian outback in 40C temperatures.

He was joined by This Morning's Josie Gibson and influencer Nella Rose.

A source said: "It's a huge series opener for Monday, bigger and better than ever.

"A lot of thought went into who was best to pair with Nigel to create the best TV and bosses reckon they're a magic trio.

"It's the huge series opener and with the never seen before out-of-Queensland twist, it's clear that ITV haven't come to play this year - it truly is bigger and better than ever."

