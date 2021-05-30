In pictures: Brits enjoy scorching bank holiday weekend

30 May 2021, 13:34

Millions of Brits have enjoyed a trip away or met with friends and family this weekend. Picture: PA Images
By Ewan Quayle

Millions of Brits have been enjoying a sunny bank holiday weekend as the mercury passing 20C in most parts of England.

The weekend started well as London and the South East recorded highs of 21C on Saturday, sending locals flocking to beaches and parks.

Travellers also welcomed the return of hot weather as thousands packed beaches in Bournemouth following a month of disappointing clouds and rain.

In Cambridge, a floating bar did a roaring trade with the punters out on the River Cam and all those lining the banks.

Brits packed beaches in Bournemouth for their bank holiday getaway this weekend. Picture: PA Images
Temperatures hit 23C is some parts of England on Saturday. Picture: PA Images

Sunday across the north of England and the Midlands is expected to bring a few clouds but also expected highs of 22C.

The hottest temperatures predicted this weekend so far are 24C in Manchester and Liverpool.

Visitors enjoyed special occasions on punts in Cambridge as the city heated up on Saturday. Picture: PA Images
Punts floated past pubs in Cambridge during the bank holiday weekend. Picture: PA Images

Wales will also bask in the ongoing sunshine on Sunday, with a top temperature of 21C.

It is a similar picture in Norther Ireland, while in Scotland things will be a little cooler with a maximum of around 15C in Edinburgh.

Visitors flocked to punts in Cambridge as the city heated up on Saturday. Picture: PA Images
Brits brought out the deck chairs as the weather improved. Picture: PA Images

The Met Office warned the public to make sure they don plenty of sun cream before heading out in the sun as UV levels will be high or very high.

"Keep covered and wear a hat and sunglasses, spend time in the shade and use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself," a spokesperson said.

The glorious weather will continue on bank holiday Monday, with temperatures hitting up to 25C - the hottest so far this year.

