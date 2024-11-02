Police respond to major incident in Cowgate area of Edinburgh closing roads and bars

The scene of the on-going police incident. Picture: Duncan McGlyn

By EJ Ward

Officers have taped off a large section of Cowgate and several surrounding streets after a huge police presence descended on the area.

A statement from the force on social media says officers are responding to a road traffic incident. An eye witness at the scene claims all pubs and clubs on the street are being emptied.

Police and emergency services were called to Edinburgh’s Cowgate around 8 pm tonight, leading to a swift evacuation of several pubs and the closure of surrounding streets.

Hundreds of people were told to exit bars and clubs in the area as police responded to the incident.

Katy McLaughlan, 31, was at Bannermans Bar with friends when the staff announced they needed to leave immediately.

“There was a band playing in the back when an announcement came that the police were outside and had ordered the pub to close,” she said.

“We finished our drinks and got ready to go, but a staff member initially stopped us. Then we were let out through the back door, where we could see what was happening down the street.”

Katy described seeing three police cars, five officers, and a small silver tent as police sealed off the scene.

"The whole area is closed. It just feels surreal,” she added.

Police Scotland confirmed that emergency services were responding to a road traffic incident in Cowgate.

In a statement, they advised that Blair Street, Guthrie Street, and Candlemaker Row were closed, urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Emergencies services are responding to a road traffic incident in Cowgate, Edinburgh. Blair Street, Guthrie Street, Candlemaker Road are closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/9QYVZLCBBi — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) November 2, 2024

The Sun reported managers at Bachata Blues dance centre were forced to cancel their party at The Mash House nightclub after it was closed alongside all other businesses in the affected area.

They said: “Following police instructions, all Cowgate venues are going to be closed tonight due to a major incident.

