James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Incredible video shows plans for world’s longest, deepest undersea road tunnel
13 December 2024, 10:24
Video footage has emerged showing details of the much-anticipated 'deepest and longest' road tunnel in the world.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Graphic shows longest undersea tunnel in Norway
The graphic, published on Youtube by Statens Vegvesen, take viewers on a step-by-step tour of the key markers along the mega tunnel's route, which will cut the 21 hour journey across Norway in half once built.
It offers the first glimpse into what the roads inside the subsea Rogfast tunnel will look like, visualising the path it will take from the city of Stavanger in the south to the city of Bergen in the north.
The video shows how Rogfast will connect the country's coasts, which are separated by fjords that are notoriously difficult to cross.
It shows how the huge structure will cuts across vast stretches of ocean, which are exceptionally deep. Fjords are typically 400m deep.
Read more: Former England rugby star Tom Voyce feared dead after his car went into river during Storm Darragh
Read more: Jamal Khashoggi’s widow calls for apology and compensation amid 'unfinished business' over his death
The tunnel link half a dozen cities across the Scandinavian country.
Without it, residents have to take multiple ferries in waterways busy with shipping vessels and cruise liners - at seven points along the coast.
Norway, which has just 5 million residents, will spend $47 billion (£36 billion) on the mega-project.
Building the tunnel is likely to take seven years.
Bergen is important for Norway's fishing industry, while Stavanger is a major North Sea oil centre.
The existing E39 motorway, which remains above ground, will be widened as part of the project.
The country have toyed with other crossing options over the years.
Those include a record-length suspension bridge, or a floating tunnel, anchored to the seabed.