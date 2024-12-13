Incredible video shows plans for world’s longest, deepest undersea road tunnel

13 December 2024, 10:24

The world's deepest and longest road tunnel is being built across Norway. £36 billion is being spent on the mega-project.
The first video of the world's deepest and longest road tunnel visualises the strcutre's vast route across Norway. Picture: Youtube

By Jacob Paul

Video footage has emerged showing details of the much-anticipated 'deepest and longest' road tunnel in the world.

Graphic shows longest undersea tunnel in Norway

The graphic, published on Youtube by Statens Vegvesen, take viewers on a step-by-step tour of the key markers along the mega tunnel's route, which will cut the 21 hour journey across Norway in half once built.

It offers the first glimpse into what the roads inside the subsea Rogfast tunnel will look like, visualising the path it will take from the city of Stavanger in the south to the city of Bergen in the north.

The video shows how Rogfast will connect the country's coasts, which are separated by fjords that are notoriously difficult to cross.

It shows how the huge structure will cuts across vast stretches of ocean, which are exceptionally deep. Fjords are typically 400m deep.

The Rogfast tunnel will be up to 400m under the water.
The Rogfast tunnel will be up to 400m under the water. Picture: Statens Vegvesen

The tunnel link half a dozen cities across the Scandinavian country.

Without it, residents have to take multiple ferries in waterways busy with shipping vessels and cruise liners - at seven points along the coast.

Norway, which has just 5 million residents, will spend $47 billion (£36 billion) on the mega-project.

Building the tunnel is likely to take seven years.

The route of the tunnel, connecting Norway's archipelago.
The route of the tunnel, connecting Norway's archipelago. Picture: Statens Vegvesen
A suspension bridge to be built along the route.
A suspension bridge to be built along the route. Picture: Statens Vegvesen

Bergen is important for Norway's fishing industry, while Stavanger is a major North Sea oil centre.

The existing E39 motorway, which remains above ground, will be widened as part of the project.

The country have toyed with other crossing options over the years.

Those include a record-length suspension bridge, or a floating tunnel, anchored to the seabed.

