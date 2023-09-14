The Indian summer continues: Week-long sunny spell to hit the UK before autumn really begins

14 September 2023, 12:42

The sunny weather is set to continue
The sunny weather is set to continue. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK is set to be hit with an eight-day blast of sunshine next month, as the extended Indian summer continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters are predicting a sunny spell from October 2 to October 10, before autumn begins in earnest.

An Indian summer is defined by the Met Office as a "warm, calm spell of weather occurring in autumn, especially in October and November".

The Met Office said in its long-range forecast for the period: "There is an increased chance of some late season warm spells, with above average temperatures most likely."

Forecasters are not predicting exact temperatures for the period yet. Long-range forecasts do change and the picture becomes more settled around two weeks ahead.

Farmers in Berkshire
Farmers in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

Ian Simpson, forecaster with Netweather, wrote: "It looks probable that we will see one or two relatively settled interludes early on in the period with ridges of high pressure moving in, most likely from the south.

"Temperatures are likely to be above normal early in the period, but trending average to fairly cool late in the period. It will probably be drier than average for most, particularly in the west and north-west."

Jim Dale, a forecaster with British Weather Services, said that some parts of the country could see "unsettled" weather.

But he added: "Temperatures are also likely to be above the seasonal average overall, with an increased chance compared to normal of late season warm spells."

Sunny weather is set to continue
Sunny weather is set to continue. Picture: Getty

Mr Dale added: "The Met Office is punting but I’m not arguing. It will be very warm at times rather than hot but for good reasons."

But the weather is set to get worse before it improves again. Parts of the Midlands have been hit with rain and windy conditions this week after the recent sunny spell.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill "That's likely to lead to some intensity, some reactivation, some some heavier, more persistent rain", adding that "maybe around 60 to 75 miles per hour winds are possible".

"It is going to be a windy picture across the UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The European Central Bank is pictured during a thunder storm in Frankfurt

Europe’s central bank hikes interest rates again even as recession threat grows

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper

Kate Garraway shares how life with Derek Draper has become a 'new dance' but it's 'not all doom and gloom'

Greater Manchester Police hit by cyber-attack

Thousands of police officers have their names and pictures stolen after cyber-attack on Greater Manchester Police

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un shake hands

South Korea expresses concern over Kim and Putin’s military co-operation talks

People searching for survivors in Derna, Libya

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

The Ocean Explorer

Luxury cruise ship stranded off Greenland is pulled free at high tide

Chocolate covered strawberries banned at London's Borough Market

Chocolate-covered strawberries banned at Borough Market after greengrocer told 'they don’t count as fruit'

Ulez expanded in August this year

Move to turn off cameras in the expanded Ulez today being heard at High Court

Screens displayed the test alarm message at a train station in Berlin

Germany retests emergency warning system but Berlin’s sirens fail to sound

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt has died

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt dies aged 35 following brain cancer diagnosis

Taylor Swift

US newspaper chain looking to hire Taylor Swift and Beyonce experts

The presentation was slammed by a UFO witness

'Alien corpses' with three fingers and long heads presented in Mexico are 'unsubstantiated stunt' insists UFO expert

Supporters of Child Q outside Hackney Town Hall last year

Three Metropolitan Police officers could face the sack over strip-search of 15-year-old schoolgirl Child Q

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot day in Madrid

Spain records third hottest summer since records began

American researcher Mark Dickey

American explorer thought he would die during 11-day ordeal in Turkish cave

The Ocean Explorer

Covid cases reported on luxury cruise ship that ran aground off Greenland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Reporter Isa Balado confronted a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her on air

Fury as Spanish TV reporter groped live on air before confronting 'idiot' in viral video

Parents hit out at Holderness Academy over its uniform policy

School put child in isolation for wearing uniform from supermarket and not from the official supplier
An SU-27 fighter launched a missile at a British spy plane in international air space, sources have said

Russian pilot 'tried to shoot down RAF spy plane over Black Sea' because he wrongly thought he was clear to attack
People at a shrine in front of the building

People jumped from upper floors of Hanoi high-rise to escape fire, witnesses say

A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney

Sydney blanketed by smoke for fourth consecutive day

Henry Riley meets Dublin the XL Bully

My time with an XL bully: Are the dogs 'cuddly bears' or ferocious animals that should be banned?
The Ocean Explorer cruise ship

Fresh attempt fails to free luxury cruise ship that ran aground off Greenland

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrive in The Hague to outline his plan to deal with migrants

'Treat traffickers like terrorists': Sir Keir Starmer outlines plan to deal with Channel migrant gangs on EU tour
Olga Sharif has spoken out after her daughter's father was arrested

Sara Sharif's mother says 'weight has been lifted' as girl's father, stepmother and uncle arrested after returning to UK
The footage of the shopkeeper grappling with a customer sparked outrage

Peckham shopkeeper goes into hiding amid protests outside his store after footage emerges of him grappling with woman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit