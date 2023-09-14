The Indian summer continues: Week-long sunny spell to hit the UK before autumn really begins

The sunny weather is set to continue. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK is set to be hit with an eight-day blast of sunshine next month, as the extended Indian summer continues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Forecasters are predicting a sunny spell from October 2 to October 10, before autumn begins in earnest.

An Indian summer is defined by the Met Office as a "warm, calm spell of weather occurring in autumn, especially in October and November".

The Met Office said in its long-range forecast for the period: "There is an increased chance of some late season warm spells, with above average temperatures most likely."

Forecasters are not predicting exact temperatures for the period yet. Long-range forecasts do change and the picture becomes more settled around two weeks ahead.

Farmers in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

Ian Simpson, forecaster with Netweather, wrote: "It looks probable that we will see one or two relatively settled interludes early on in the period with ridges of high pressure moving in, most likely from the south.

"Temperatures are likely to be above normal early in the period, but trending average to fairly cool late in the period. It will probably be drier than average for most, particularly in the west and north-west."

Jim Dale, a forecaster with British Weather Services, said that some parts of the country could see "unsettled" weather.

But he added: "Temperatures are also likely to be above the seasonal average overall, with an increased chance compared to normal of late season warm spells."

Sunny weather is set to continue. Picture: Getty

Mr Dale added: "The Met Office is punting but I’m not arguing. It will be very warm at times rather than hot but for good reasons."

But the weather is set to get worse before it improves again. Parts of the Midlands have been hit with rain and windy conditions this week after the recent sunny spell.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill "That's likely to lead to some intensity, some reactivation, some some heavier, more persistent rain", adding that "maybe around 60 to 75 miles per hour winds are possible".

"It is going to be a windy picture across the UK."