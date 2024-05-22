Inmates dug through prison wall with plastic cutlery in Shawshank Redemption-style attempted breakout, report finds

22 May 2024, 14:37 | Updated: 22 May 2024, 14:41

Inmates dug through prison wall with plastic cutlery in Shawshank Redemption-style attempted breakout, report finds
Inmates dug through prison wall with plastic cutlery in Shawshank Redemption-style attempted breakout, report finds. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Inmates were able to tunnel through Winchester prison walls using plastic cutlery in a Shawshank Redemption-style attempted breakout, a report has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The damaging assessment of the dire state of facilities in England and Wales from the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) found population pressures and overcrowding had put a "tremendous strain" on prison life.

HMP Winchester - and other Victorian-era prisons - are in a "particularly dire" condition, the report said.

It cited the age of some prison buildings as making it difficult to keep facilities "functional and decent".

Winchester was particularly bad due to its "crumbling walls and roofs" leading to leaks, flooding and slip hazards, the IMB said.

"At Winchester, there were several occasions throughout the year when prisoners were able to damage and attempt to dig through cell walls, on one occasion through the wall to the landing, using simple implements such as plastic cutlery," the report said.

The tunnelling echoed Andy Dufresne's escape in the 1994 cult film where he used plastic forks to dig his way to freedom while covering the hole with movie posters.

Winchester prison, Hampshire
Winchester prison, Hampshire. Picture: Alamy

National Chair of the IMB Elisabeth Davies has now called for Victorian prisons like Winchester to be closed.

But she said infrastructure issues also affect more modern prisons like Five Wells in Northamptonshire - which was built in 2022 and was found to have design faults and unacceptable facilities.

Some prisoners at Coldingley, Isle of Wight, Grendon, Long Lartin and Bristol are living in "unacceptable conditions", the report also found. This was due to a lack of in-cell sanitation.

In women's prisons mental health services were described as "strained" and are unable to meet a high level of need.

Another Victorian prison, HMP Bedford, was found by a watchdog to be infested with rats and cockroaches.

Read More: Rishi Sunak fails to shut down general election rumours as he repeats ‘second half of this year’

Read More: Andrew Marr's three theories as General Election speculation hits fever pitch

Prisoners said they "regularly saw vermin" and even resorted to "creating their own barriers to prevent vermin from coming into their cells".

The report said: “At Woodhill, built in 1992, the showers were of an unacceptable standard and the concrete flooring in many cells was breaking up, making it impossible to clean.

“At Five Wells, built in 2022, the board reported significant design faults that had yet to be corrected; these included poor airflow on landings, leading to uncomfortably hot temperatures in summer months, and low mobility cells which could not be occupied for safety reasons.“In some prisons, maintenance was delayed even when it gave rise to security concerns.

"At Pentonville, a window-replacement scheme deemed extremely important for escape prevention had to be halted because the prison was too crowded for the cells to be taken out of use.”

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said: "Some of the accommodation in Bedford was the worst I have seen."

He said 24,000 more prison places are needed by 2028 as there "simply isn't enough space".

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "We are delivering an additional 20,000 modern prison places - including opening two new prisons in two years - to help rehabilitate offenders and keep our streets safe.

"At the same time, we're investing unprecedented amounts in education, employment and other support to put more offenders on the straight and narrow, and our £100m security crackdown including measures such as X-ray body scanners and specialist sniffer dogs is helping stop more of the contraband that fuels violence behind bars."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Full list of items Brits are being urged to stockpile in case of national emergency

Full list of items Brits are being urged to stockpile in case of national emergency

Rumours have gripped Westminster that the Prime Minister could call a snap general election in July

Rishi set to announce General Election for July 4 as ministers summoned to Downing Street

Graceland Announces All-American Weekend This July

Judge blocks effort to put Elvis Presley’s former home Graceland up for sale

Reclassifying Marijuana DEA

Daily marijuana use outpaces daily drinking in the US, study says

Exclusive
Police chiefs are angry at a leaked document suggesting fewer arrests should be made because of low prison capacity.

'Dangerous and irresponsible': Police chiefs' fury at leaked document suggesting officers make fewer arrests

Roughley (right) discovered Genevieve's (left) lifeless body before colleagues and then paramedics attempted to revive the baby

Nursery worker jailed for 14 years over death of baby girl strapped face down to beanbag and left for 90 minutes

New Caledonia Nickel Explainer

French president Emmanuel Macron flies to New Caledonia amid ongoing unrest

Daniel Paul Paterson

British Everest climber and Sherpa go missing after 'ice fall sweeps them off the mountain'

Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

LIVE: Rishi Sunak summons Cabinet as rumours swirl of Summer election

Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right party PVV, or Party for Freedom, talks to the media

Dutch coalition government dominated by far-right struggles to find PM

LBC's Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's three theories as General Election speculation hits fever pitch

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Manhattan Criminal court

Judge in Trump documents case to hear more arguments on dismissing charges

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, centre, speaks to Brig. Giles Harris, commander of British forces in Estonia, left, and Ross Allen, British ambassador to Estonia, at an undisclosed location in Es

Russia waging ‘shadow war’ on West, says Estonian leader

New Caledonia, a French territory, plagued by deadly riots

French ‘paradise’ plunges into chaos amid deadly riots forcing terrified Brits to flee holidays

Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen attends a press conference near the Vaalimaa border checkpoint between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland

Baltic Sea nations react warily to ‘Russian proposal’ to revise maritime border

Craig Mackinlay has been given a standing ovation on his return to Parliament

'Bionic MP' Craig Mackinlay given standing ovation on return to Commons after quadruple amputation following sepsis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hot weather could be set to return as soon as this weekend

Exact date hot weather to return after rainy spell, as temperatures set to soar to 30C

Rumours have gripped Westminster that the Prime Minister could call a snap general election in July

Rishi Sunak fails to shut down general election rumours as he repeats ‘second half of this year’
Grenfell Tower victims may have to wait until the end of next year for the Met's investigation to conclude

Grenfell Tower probe won't be finished until end of next year, Met confirms, as 58 people investigated
Hunter Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport

Hunter Biden seeks delay in Los Angeles tax trial

Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita returning after scaling Mount Everest for the 28th time arrives at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepalhmandu, Nepal

Sherpa guide Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for record 30th time

APTOPIX Severe Weather Iowa

Multiple deaths confirmed from a tornado in Iowa

Villa Alma Park in Männedorf

Woman killed by ‘screaming naked’ man who ‘attacked multiple people’ in Swiss park

Sarah Mayhew has been identified by police

Victim's torso found in south London, weeks after man and woman charged with murdering her and cutting up body
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, centre with black turban, leads a prayer over the flag-draped coffins of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who were killed in a helicop

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers for president killed in helicopter crash

Shamed ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she apologises to Horizon victims

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells breaks down during Horizon scandal grilling as she apologises to subpostmasters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'.

Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'
Prince William hosted a garden party on behalf of his father King Charles

Prince William hosts rain-soaked Buckingham Palace garden party in absence of King Charles

Kate is said to be 'excited' by the development

Princess of Wales ‘excited’ by progress on early years project as Palace issues update on her cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit