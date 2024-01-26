Inside filthy holiday home used by runaway aristocrat and lover before they went missing with newborn baby

The holiday home was rented out by Constance Marten and her lover. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

A filthy holiday home rented by Constance Marter and her lover Mark Gordon before they went on the run with their newborn baby has been pictured for the first time.

The disgusting photos show cigarette stubs thrown across the kitchen and cat litter strewn across the lounge.

It was allegedly trashed by Marten and Gordon before they went missing with their newborn baby, Victoria, the Old Bailey was told today.

The pair are accused of causing the 16-day old baby's death as they lived in a tent 'off the grid' int he countryside in the middle of winter.

They are alleged to have gone on the run to stop the child being taken off them by social services. They deny the charges.

The rental home was left in a state. Picture: PA

A nationwide manhunt was launched after the baby's placenta was found in a burned-out car near Manchester in January last year, the court was told.

The baby allegedly froze to death 'in Marten's arms'.

The court was told yesterday that Marten bought petrol to cremate her baby after discovering she had died.

The baby girl spent "much of her life" in a supermarket bag before she died, it was claimed today.

Victoria's body was later discovered in a Lidl big in an abandoned shed in the countryside, the court heard.

At this point, Marten had considered cremating her baby with a bottle of petrol after discovering she had died, the court was told.

Marten has claimed that she gave birth to baby Victoria in the holiday home, which is disputed by the prosecution.

The owner of the cottage, Ms Richardson said that Marten had booked her two-bed cottage on Booking.com.

The kitchen was left in a 'disgusting' state. Picture: PA

She said: "On December 20, 2022 at 4.04pm my husband came downstairs to tell me we had our first booking.

"The booking was for the same day for six nights and the total cost was £367.20."

"She sounded very young and demure during the phone call. I remember thinking she was in a busy place - it sounded very noisy and at the time I thought it was a busy office," she went on.

The trial is set to last six weeks.