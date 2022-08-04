Breaking News

Britain is heading for long recession, Bank of England warns as it imposes biggest interest rate rise in 27 years

Interest has gone up to 1.75%. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates by 0.5% to 1.75% - the highest level since January 2009.

The bank is trying to tackle soaring inflation as Brits are left out of pocket, with the cost of living crisis hitting families hard.

In a chilling forecast, experts at the bank are predicting five consecutive quarters of recession.

It is the latest hit for Brits already facing spiralling energy and food bills as well as fuel costs taking their toll.

The bank said: "Inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe have intensified significantly since the May Monetary Policy Report and the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) previous meeting.

"That largely reflects a near-doubling in wholesale gas prices since May, owing to Russia's restriction of gas supplies to Europe and the risk of further curbs.

"As this feeds through to retail energy prices, it will exacerbate the fall in real incomes for UK households and further increase UK CPI inflation in the near term.

"CPI inflation is expected to rise more than forecast in the May Report, from 9.4% in June to just over 13% in 2022 Q4, and to remain at very elevated levels throughout much of 2023, before falling to the 2% target two years ahead."

The five quarters of recession will mean 15 months of turmoil for Brits, lasting the same amount of time as the 2008 recession.

The bank explained: "The United Kingdom is now projected to enter recession from the fourth quarter of this year.

"Real household post-tax income is projected to fall sharply in 2022 and 2023, while consumption growth turns negative."

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "This is further proof that the Conservatives have lost control of the economy, with skyrocketing inflation set to continue, while mortgage and borrowing rates continue to rise.

"As families and pensioners worry about how they're going to pay their bills, the Tory leadership candidates are touring the country announcing unworkable policies that will do nothing to help people get through this crisis."

