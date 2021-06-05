Investigation launched after 'Border Force pick up migrants in French waters'

5 June 2021, 20:49

Border Force pictured earlier this month
Border Force pictured earlier this month. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Home Office is investigating an incident in which migrants attempting to cross the English Channel were reportedly picked up in French waters by the UK Border Force and taken to Dover.

The move was orchestrated between senior crew members of HMC Valiant and French patrol ship Athos last Saturday, the Daily Mail reported.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has repeatedly vowed to make the dangerous route across the English Channel "unviable", but crossings have surged.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "We are urgently investigating the circumstances behind this incident."

It comes as nearly 600 migrants were intercepted attempting to cross the Channel in three days this week.

The Home Office confirmed that the French authorities dealt with eight incidents involving 130 people on Friday, with the UK dealing with four boats involving 83 people.

This follows 201 people being stopped by Border Force officers in eight incidents on Thursday.

And the French authorities intercepted nine crossings on Wednesday and Thursday preventing 171 people from reaching the UK.

This makes a total of 585 attempting to make the crossing in just three days.

The number of people crossing the 21-mile stretch of water has almost doubled so far in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, with more than 3,100 having reached the English coast by the end of May.

Anti-immigration demonstrations were held in Dover last weekend with protesters blocking access to key trade terminals.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israel’s police block ultranationalists’ procession in Jerusalem’s Old City
Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer and rapist can be freed from prison, parole board says
E-scooters are available to hire in parts of London

E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

England footballers have decided to take the knee at the Euros

Tory MP compares England footballers taking the knee to Nazi salute
House prices increased by 1.3 per cent month-on-month.

UK house prices surge by 9.5% in year hitting record high

A police officer holds a firearm as community members gather (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

Campaigners in Minneapolis continue protests after shooting death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

E-scooter v Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London -E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Solicitor General

Nick Ferrari challenges Solicitor General over migrants collected from French waters
Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports
Tory Government is 'against LGBTQ rights,' according to activist

Tory Government is 'against LGBTQ rights,' according to activist
Anti-racism activist urges athletes to use black power salute – not take the knee

Anti-racism activist urges athletes to use black power salute – not take the knee

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London